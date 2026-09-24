Player Prop Countdown: Top 10 NFL Player Props for Week 3 (Invest in Blake Corum)

Some of the best edges you can find when betting on the NFL are in the player prop market. With wildly different numbers set across available sportsbooks, you can grab some great closing line value if you get on them early in the week.

That's what we're going to try to do heading into Week 3 of the NFL season. As I always do, I'm going to rank my top 10 player props for Sunday's slate of games.

Let's dive into them.

Best NFL Week 3 Prop Bets

10) DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions +110 (DraftKings)

DK Metcalf has only hauled in eight receptions so far this season, but it may be a great time to buy low on the Steelers receiver. He's now sixth in the NFL in targets with 19, so Aaron Rodgers has been targeting him more often than his receptions number would indicate. If that continues this week, there's a great chance he goes over his set total of 4.5 on Sunday.

9) C.J. Stroud Longest Completion OVER 36.5 Yards -114 (DraftKings)

The Indianapolis Colts' secondary has been a huge problem for them so far this season. They have given up eight receptions of 20+ yards and four receptions of 40+ yards. That could lead to big things for C.J. Stroud, who has already completed nine passes of 20+ yards this season. All of that points to this being a great spot to bet the over on his longest completion total.

8) Kenyon Sadiq Anytime Touchdown +400 (Caesars)

The Detroit Lions' top two safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, will once again be out this week against the New York Jets, which should lead to a big game for the Jets' rookie tight end. With the Lions' safeties out, opposing tight ends have had plenty of success against them. They have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends already this season, and now they face Kenyon Sadiq, who already has a touchdown under his belt this season. At 4-1 odds, this is a great time to bet on the former Oregon Duck to find the end zone for the second time this season

7) James Cook UNDER 83.5 Rush Yards -118 (BetRivers)

The Chargers have struggled this season, but their run defense has been better than you'd think. They rank eighth in opponent rush EPA, sixth in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent yards per carry, giving up just 2.7 yards per rush. The Bills are going to be able to attack this Chargers defense through the air, but I think James Cook will struggle to get much going on the ground. He has gone over 83.5 rushing yards just once through the first two games.

6) Drake Maye OVER 217.5 Pass Yards -114 (Caesars)

The Jaguars' secondary has struggled against the likes of Deshaun Watson and Bo Nix, which could mean big things for Drake Maye. The Jaguars are 22nd in opponent dropback success rate and 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 8.9 yards per throw.

It's time to buy low on Maye after he struggled in his first two starts.

5) Marcus Mariota UNDER 172.5 Pass Yards -115 (Caesars)

This is going to be a tough spot for Marcus Mariota, who will start for the Washington Commanders in place of injured Jayden Daniels. He will now have to face the best pass defense in the NFL, which has already shut down the two quarterbacks they've faced this season. The Commanders will likely try to slow the game down and lean on their run game, limiting Mariota's passing attempts. When he's forced to throw the ball, it likely won't go well. The Seahawks rank first in the league in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up only 4.1 yards per throw.

4) Tyler Shough UNDER 21.5 Completions +100 (Caesars)

The Raiders' secondary has been fantastic this year, specifically when it comes to preventing completions. They have the second-lowest opponent completion percentage so far this season, keeping the first two quarterbacks they've faced to a completion percentage of 55.56%. That makes the UNDER on his completions total a solid bet at +100.

3) Baker Mayfield UNDER 219.5 Pass Yards -120 (TheScore Bet)

I bet on Baker Mayfield last week, but his performance disgusted me, so I'm going to flip and bet the UNDER on his passing yards total. He has to face a Vikings defense that leads the NFL in opponent dropback success rate, and one that is also elite at blitzing and pressuring the quarterback. If the first two weeks are any indication of Mayfield's play moving forward, it's not hitting the over on his total in this game.

2) Lamar Jackson OVER 225.5 Pass Yards -115 (Bet99)

The Cowboys' defense is horrific again this season, just like a year ago. They're last in opponent dropback success rate, and they've also given up 6.8 yards per pass attempt. In a game that could be an offensive shootout, I expect Lamar Jackson to not only score with ease but also need to continue throwing the ball to keep pace with the Cowboys' offense.

1) Blake Corum OVER 44.5 Rush Yards -115 (Bet99)

I'm going to continue to invest in Blake Corum. He has been extremely effective through the first two games, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and as a result, has had just one fewer carry than Kyren Williams through the first two weeks. Now, he and the Rams get to take on a Broncos team that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA through the first two weeks. This could be another big game for Corum on Sunday night.

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