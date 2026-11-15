Best NFL Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Tyler Warren, Steelers Running Back on Sunday Night)

The second half of the NFL season is underway, and there are a ton of great games on Sunday, including massive AFC North battle between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

That's not the only key divisional matchup, as the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers square off for the second time this season and the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints battle for the top spot in the NFC South.

So, why don't we bet on a few players to find the end zone to get the second half started right?

The anytime touchdown scorer market is one of the simplest -- and most exciting -- ways to bet on the NFL each week. The wager is simple:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

After hitting at least one of our two touchdown scorer picks in each of the last seven weeks, Week 9 was a losing week with both Jameson Williams and Tyler Higbee failing to find the end zone.

SI Betting Touchdown Prop Counter in 2026

Week 1: N/A

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170), Kenyon Sadiq (+400)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

Week 6: Tre Tucker (+285)

Week 7: Tucker Kraft (+175), Tee Higgins (+150)

Week 8: Michael Wilson (+180)

Week 9: N/A

That's not going to stop our team from looking to get back in the win column in Week 10, and we have one tight end and a star running back to consider on Nov. 15.

Here's a breakdown of each of our top anytime touchdown scorer props -- and the latest odds -- for the action on Sunday in Week 10.

Best NFL Week 10 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey

Tyler Warren Anytime TD (+215) – Iain MacMillan

Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (+105) – Peter Dewey

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has been one of the breakout stars in the NFL in the 2026 season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry in his first eight games.

While Warren entered the season in a committee with Rico Dowdle at running back, the 28-year-old benefitted from a Dowdle injury to take control of things for Pittsburgh. He’s played 72.4 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2026, and he should have a heavy workload both as a runner and a receiver in Week 10.

The Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season, this time on Sunday Night Football, and Warren could be in line for another big game.

Cincy ranks 27th in the NFL in EPA/Rush and is allowing a league-high 5.0 yards per carry. Warren torched the Bengals back in Week 3, carrying the ball 17 times for 127 yards while also adding three receptions for 49 yards.

While the Steelers running back didn’t find the end zone in that game, he has scored three times over the last four weeks.

Warren has 704 rushing yards, 294 receiving yards and 155 total opportunities (119 carries, 36 targets) in the 2026 season. It’s hard to find many backs with a role like this in an offense, so I don’t mind Warren at +105 to get into the end zone on Sunday night.

Tyler Warren Anytime TD (+215) – Iain MacMillan

With Keenan Allen and Josh Downs traded at the deadline, Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts only have one reliable pass-catcher left in their offense and it’s their tight end, Tyler Warren.

He’s already sixth amongst NFL tight ends in both targets (53) and receptions (38), and I think his work load will increase even more as he becomes the focal point of the Colts’ passing attack.

He has a great matchup ahead of him on Sunday when he faces a Miami Dolphins team that has allowed 52 receptions, 515 yards and six touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season.

Warren is a great bet to score his third touchdown of the season at +215.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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