Thanksgiving is on the horizon, but first the NFL has a huge 13-game slate for Week 11 of the season, includng several games with playoff implications on Sunday.

So, why don't we bet on a few players to find the end zone?

The anytime touchdown scorer market is one of the simplest -- and most exciting -- ways to bet on the NFL each week. The wager is simple:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

This season, the SI Betting team has nailed nine of their 20 picks (all plus money), although a slump has entered the fray with our Week 10 selections of Tyler Warren and and Jaylen Warren both coming up short.

SI Betting Touchdown Prop Counter in 2026

Week 1: N/A

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170), Kenyon Sadiq (+400)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

Week 6: Tre Tucker (+285)

Week 7: Tucker Kraft (+175), Tee Higgins (+150)

Week 8: Michael Wilson (+180)

Week 9: N/A

Week 10: N/A

Still, that's not going to stop our team from looking to get back on track in Week 11.

After back-to-back weeks without hitting one of these props, MacMillan and Dewey are turning to a pair of No. 1 receivers to get things back on track, including a pick for Sunday night's marquee matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

Here's a breakdown of each of our top anytime touchdown scorer props -- and the latest odds -- for the action on Sunday in Week 11.

Best NFL Week 11 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+175) – Iain MacMillan

Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+120) – Peter Dewey

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson has seen his value skyrocket since the team traded for veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Jefferson was targeted a season-high 13 times in the Vikings’ Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers, reeling in nine passes for 74 yards. While he didn’t find the end zone, Jefferson has received nine or more targets in each of the last three weeks.

So, Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are making a point of getting their top receiver involved as they look to win the NFC North. Jefferson has had a down season by his standards, yet he’s still found the end zone four times. That makes him an interesting bet on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco allowed four scores to the Dallas Cowboys’ top two receivers in Week 10 (three to George Pickens and one to CeeDee Lamb), and the team has allowed the 12th-most passing scores in the NFL.

The 49ers are just 16th in the league in EPA/Pass, and there’s no doubt that Cousins has elevated this Vikings offense. Jefferson and Cousins have a ton of chemistry from earlier in Kirk’s career, and I think the star wideout will turn his massive target share into a touchdown in Week 11.

Jaylen Waddle Anytime TD (+175) – Iain MacMillan

The Las Vegas Raiders’ secondary has become one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 28th in opponent dropback EPA and last amongst all teams in opponent dropback success rate.

They’ve also allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, 13, through their first 10 games of the season.

To take advantage of that, I’m going to bet on the Denver Broncos top receiver, Jaylen Waddle, to find the end zone for the third time this season.

He leads the team in targets (52), receptions (30) and yards (337) this season, but has the same odds as Courtland Sutton to score. With that being the case, I think Waddle presents the better value at +175.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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