Best NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Garrett Wilson, This Star Rookie on Sunday)

Now that it's already Week 3 of the NFL season, you know it's time for some touchdowns.

Week 2 of the 2026 season wasn't nearly as high-scoring as Week 1, but there were still plenty of winners to be found in the anytime touchdown scorer market, one of the most exciting prop markets to bet on all NFL season.

It’s simple: If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

Week 2 was a strong one, as Ja'Marr Chase cashed Dewey's bet , scoring multiple times in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Houston Texans. This week, Dewey is eyeing another receiver we look to keep the winners coming!

Plus, MacMillan has an anytime touchdown scorer prop for a rookie that may be undervalued on Sunday.

Let's keep the positive momentum going early on in this long NFL season!

Best NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+170) – Peter Dewey

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime TD (+400) – Iain MacMillan

Garrett Wilson Anytime TD (+170) – Peter Dewey

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is off to a strong start in the 2026 season with the Jets upgrading at quarterback and bringing in Geno Smith in the offseason.

Wilson has 11 catches on 14 targets for 136 yards and a score, finishing with at least five grabs in each game. While the target volume for Wilson is modest (seven per game), he has a great matchup in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Detroit is down starting safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, leading to some terrible numbers against the pass in Weeks 1 and 2. The Lions are 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass and have allowed six passing scores. They've also allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL.

The Jets aren’t a high-powered offense, but they should be able to score against a Detroit team that has given up 71 points over the first two weeks of the season.

Wilson is the best option at receiver for New York, and he’s played over 81 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2026. I’m buying him in this market on Sunday.

Kenyon Sadiq Anytime TD (+400) -- Iain MacMillan

The Detroit Lions' top two safeties, Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, will once again be out this week against the New York Jets, which should lead to a big game by the Jets' rookie tight end.

With the Lions' safeties out, opposing tight ends have had plenty of success against them. They have allowed four touchdowns to tight ends already this season, and now they face Kenyon Sadiq, who already has a touchdown (as a rusher) under his belt this season.

At 4-1 odds, this is a great time to bet on the former Oregon Duck to find the end zone for the second time this season

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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