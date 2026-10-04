Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Sam LaPorta, This Cardinals Pass Catcher)

There may not be anything better when it comes to wagering on the NFL than hitting an anytime touchdown scorer pick, and the SI Betting team cashed both of our plays in Week 3.

Shockingly enough, the team selected two New York Jets pass catchers to find the end zone, and Garrett Wilson (+170) and Kenyon Sadiq (+400) both hit paydirt againt the Detroit Lions.

Can we keep the momentum going with picks for the action on Sunday in Week 4? Betting on an anytime touchdown scorer is one of the best ways to stay involved in the action, especially if you can find a favorable matchup against a shaky defense.

It’s simple: If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

This week, we're looking to build on the perfect showing from Week 3, and targeting a wide receiver on the rise that's north of +200 to score.

Plus, Dewey is eyeing a tight end on Sunday Night Football in the battle between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

Here's a look the players we're targeting in Week 4 after a clean sweep last Sunday.

Best NFL Week 4 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+180) – Peter Dewey

Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+210) – Iain MacMillan

Sam LaPorta Anytime TD (+185)

I’ve now hit back-to-back anytime touchdown props, taking Ja’Marr Chase to score in Week 2 (+120) and Garrett Wilson in Week 3 (+170).

I’m sticking with a pass catcher in Week 4, though this time it’s a tight end.

Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta is healthy and off to a strong start in the 2026 season, reeling in 14 of his 19 targets for 144 yards and a score. LaPorta has played 89.9 percent of the snaps for the Lions, which gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this market.

Detroit’s offense has been very Jahmyr Gibbs-centric through three weeks, but LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown have been reliable options as well with Jared Goff tossing eight scores in three games.

The Lions have really struggled defensively, allowing 24 or more points in three straight games, which has forced them into a few shootouts. That’s great news for LaPorta and this passing game, especially against a Carolina defense that allowed 59 points to Chicago in Week 1 and two passing scores to Deshaun Watson in Week 3.

The Panthers are ninth in the NFL in EPA/Pass because of their strong showing in Week 2 against Cooper Rush and the Atlanta Falcons, but I think this offense is very fade-worthy, especially with star cornerback Jaycee Horn (quad) sidelined for the next several weeks.

St. Brown (-125) is a great target to score because of that, but I like the price for LaPorta (+185) who has always been a red zone threat, catching 17 scores over his first two seasons before an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Carolina gave up two scores to Cleveland tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in Week 3 and has allowed three total touchdowns to the position this season. I expect another high-scoring game on Sunday night, so I like LaPorta to score for the second time in 2026.

Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+210) – Iain MacMillan

It's time for us to stop looking at Marvin Harrison Jr. as the No. 1 target at wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.

He's had a slow start to the season, and his numbers reflect that. Meanwhile, Michael Wilson has racked up 31 targets through the first three weeks, which is the fifth-most targets amongst all pass-catchers across the league.

He and the rest of the Cardinals now get to face a New York Giants defense that ranks 27th in opponent dropback EPA and 23rd in opponent dropback success rate. That could lead to big things for the Arizona wide receiver.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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