Best NFL Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Zay Flowers vs. Bills, Michael Wilson vs. Cowboys)

Week 8 of the NFL season is upon us, and Sunday's action features some awesome games, including a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens where there could be a ton of points.

So, why dont we bet on a few players to find the end zone?

The anytime touchdowns scorer market is one of the simplest -- and most exciting -- ways to bet on the NFL each week. The wager is simple:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

Week 7 was a big one as both of our picks came through with Tucker Kraft (+175) and Tee Higgins (+150) catching scores.

SI Betting Touchdown Prop Counter in 2026

Week 1: N/A

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170), Kenyon Sadiq (+400)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

Week 6: Tre Tucker (+285)

Week 7: Tucker Kraft (+175), Tee Higgins (+150)

This week, Dewey is sticking with a pass catcher as he looks to hit a sixth touchdown prop in eight weeks while MacMillan is fading one of the worst defenses in the league with his selection.

It's been six straight weeks with a winner in this column, and we have not plans of slowing down anytime soon. Here's a breakdown of each of our top anytime touchdown scorer props for the action on Sunday in Week 8.

Best NFL Week 8 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Zay Flowers Anytime TD (+165) – Peter Dewey

Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+180) – Iain MacMillan

Zay Flowers Anytime TD (+165) -- Peter Dewey

The touchdown train keeps rolling! After failing to hit my pick in Week 6, I cashed a Tucker Kraft pick in Week 7 for my fifth winner in seven weeks. Not too bad!

This week, I’m targeting one of the top receivers in the NFL in the marquee matchup of the day on Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Ravens star Zay Flowers has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season, catching 40 of his 53 targets (in six games) for 608 yards and three scores. Flowers has three games with double-digit targets, and he’s by far the No. 1 option in this passing game heading into this clash with the Buffalo Bills.

Now, with Lamar Jackson expected to return from an ankle injury, Flowers should get a major boost against a Buffalo defense that ranks dead last in the league in EPA/Play, though it is coming off a bye.

Buffalo’s pass defense is one of the worst in the league, ranking 29th in EPA/Pass while allowing 15 passing scores. Opposing wide receivers have torched the Bills, scoring 11 touchdowns across six games – the most allowed to the position in the NFL.

It’s hard to find a better matchup for Flowers, who is averaging over 100 yards per game and has caught at least five passes in every matchup. Since these teams combined for 81 points the last time they played (in 2025), I’d expect another up-and-down matchup with a ton of offensive possessions for both sides.

Flowers has simply been too effective in space, and he has the fourth-highest target share in the NFL this season. That puts him in a great spot to find the end zone for the second week in a row.

Michael Wilson Anytime Touchdown (+180) – Iain MacMillan

You might be surprised to find out that Michael Wilson of the Arizona Cardinals has seen the eighth most targets amongst all NFL pass catchers this season with 66.

That's more than the likes of Drake London, Christian Watson, Puka Nacua and George Pickens. Despite that, he's found the end zone just once.

It's time for him to score his second touchdown of the season as he and the Cardinals take on arguably the worst secondary in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys rank in the bottom three in virtually every single pass defense metric, and they've already allowed seven touchdowns to opposing wide receivers.

That makes Wilson a great bet to score on Sunday at +180.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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