Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks (Target Jameson Williams, This Rams Tight End on Sunday)

Another week, another anytime touchdown scorer winners!

For the seventh week in a row in this column, our team nailed an anytime TD prop (this time for Michael Wilson at +180), and we're looking to keep the momentum going in Week 9 -- the officiall halfway point of the regular season.

The anytime touchdown scorer market is one of the simplest -- and most exciting -- ways to bet on the NFL each week. The wager is simple:

If your player finds the end zone that week, you win. If they don’t you lose.

Every Sunday during the 2026 NFL season, SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan and managing editor Peter Dewey will share their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, attempting to help our readers cash in on one of these plus-money props.

After failing to hit one of these props in Week 1, we've ended up hitting nine since, including at least one in every week. While Dewey's Zay Flowers prop came up short with Lamar Jackson getting injured, a late touchdown from Wilson in Arizona's upset of the Dallas Cowboys was enough to keep the streak going.

SI Betting Touchdown Prop Counter in 2026

Week 1: N/A

Week 2: Ja’Marr Chase (+120)

Week 3: Garrett Wilson (+170), Kenyon Sadiq (+400)

Week 4: Sam LaPorta (+185)

Week 5: Trey McBride (+115)

Week 6: Tre Tucker (+285)

Week 7: Tucker Kraft (+175), Tee Higgins (+150)

Week 8: Michael Wilson (+180)

This week, Dewey is still with a pass catcher, targeting one of the Detroit Lions' great weapons against the Miami Dolphins while MacMillan has a tight end he loves at nearly 3/1 odds.

Here's a breakdown of each of our top anytime touchdown scorer props for the action on Sunday in Week 9.

Best NFL Week 9 Anytime TD Scorer Picks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey

Tyler Higbee Anytime TD (+270 – Iain MacMillan

Jameson Williams Anytime TD (+155) – Peter Dewey

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been on fire over the last three weeks, finding the end zone five times after not scoring in his first four games of 2026.

The former first-round pick is one of the best deep threats in the league, and Jared Goff has targeted him quite a bit this season (44 times in seven games), even though he’s the No. 2 receiver in this offense.

Williams is the explosive play target for the Lions, and he has a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins defense in Week 9.

Miami ranks 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last (32nd) in EPA/Pass. The Dolphins have given up 16 passing scores in 2026 – the fourth-most in the NFL.

So, Goff and the Lions should be able to put together a big game on the road, and the total in this matchup is set in the 50s.

Williams has at least seven receiving scores in each of the last two seasons, and he’s received 27 targets over his last four games, picking up 70 or more receiving yards in three of them.

At +155, he’s undervalued against a Miami defense that has continuously gotten beat through the air in 2026.

Tyler Higbee Anytime TD (+270) – Iain MacMillan

Tyler Higbee has been an important part of the Los Angeles Rams’ offense so far this season, coming into this week’s game third on the team in receiving yards at 274, and fourth in both targets and receptions.

He now gets to face a Washington Commanders team that has struggled to defend tight ends in the red zone. Washington has allowed eight touchdowns to opposing tight ends, the second-most amongst all teams. They have also given up 524 receiving yards to the position, the fourth-most in the league. All of that could lead to Higbee having a big day and scoring his second touchdown of the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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