Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Mitch Marner, Brett Howden, Jordan Staal)

The high-scoring nature of the Stanley Cup Final continued in Game 4 with the Carolina Hurricanes tying the series thanks to a 5-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

While things might tighten up as we get closer to elimination games, there are still plenty of player props worth looking at for Game 5 on Thursday night.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, June 11.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140)

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+245)

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+370)

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

Mitch Marner extended his point streak to four games with an assist in Game 4. The Conn Smythe Trophy favorite now has 29 points (19 assists) in 20 playoff games, including 8 points (5 assists) in the Stanley Cup Final.

Marner has recorded an assist in four straight games and 15 of 20 overall this postseason. Interestingly enough, he has a helper in 9 of 11 road games but 7 of 10 home contests.

Even if it’s going to be a low-scoring game, this feels like a cheap price for Marner to keep doing what he’s been doing.

Brett Howden Anytime Goalscorer (+245)

Brett Howden cashed for us with a game-tying goal in Game 4, and I’m going right back to him in Game 5 on Thursday night.

The winger now has 14 goals in 20 playoff games, including four goals in the Stanley Cup Final. He’s been a road warrior as well, with 10 of those 14 goals coming on the road, including three in Carolina in Games 1 and 2.

Jordan Staal Anytime Goalscorer (+370)

Jordan Staal’s odds to score have come down a bit from +450 to +370, but I’m also running this back after he kept up his goal-scoring barrage in Game 4.

The Hurricanes' captain scored twice in Game 4, including the game-winning goal early in the third period. He now has goals in four straight games, totalling five in the Stanley Cup Final thus far.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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