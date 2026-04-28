Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Bet on Owen Power, Jason Robertson, Jackson LaCombe)

We have just a few more three-game slates in the NHL this season, including tonight in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

I’m targeting two defenseman and a winger for my NHL prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 28.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Owen Power OVER 0.5 Assists (+215) vs. Bruins

Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+115) vs. Wild

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (-105) at Oilers

Owen Power OVER 0.5 Assists (+215) vs. Bruins

I broke down this pick in the Bruins vs. Sabres betting preview:

Owen Power hasn’t quite lived up to his first overall potential so far in his NHL career. He had just 29 points this season after a career-high 40 points last year. Neither of those numbers are great for a first overall pick who isn’t dominant defensively.

However, after finishing the season with three assists in his final two games, he’s kept that going with an assist in each of the first four games of the series. I have to take him at these +215 odds to keep that going tonight.

Jason Robertson Anytime Goalscorer (+115) vs. Wild

I explained why I’m backing the red-hot Jason Robertson in the Wild vs. Stars betting preview:

Jason Robertson is on fire right now.

The Stars winger had five goals during a four-game streak that was broken in Game 82, and he’s now scored in all four playoff games against the Wild. He’s been especially impressive over the last month and a half, with 15 goals in 22 games (including the playoffs).

Robertson has at least five shots on goal in each game, so OVER 4.5 SOG (+115) could be worth a look as well.

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (-105) at Oilers

In the Ducks vs. Oilers Game 5 betting preview, I explained why I’m backing Jackson LaCombe tonight:

Hockey fans across the country are being introduced to Jackson LaCombe. The Ducks defenseman has an assist in all four games in this series, including three assists in Game 2 and two assists in Game 4.

This comes after putting up 20 assists in his final 28 games of the regular season, and 31 assists in the latter half of the season (41 games) since January 5.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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