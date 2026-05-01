Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Picks for Brandon Hagel, Morgan Geekie, Dylan Guenther)

Three more teams look to punch their ticket to the second round as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Friday night.

I’m targeting Brandon Hagel, Morgan Geekie, and Dylan Guenther for my NHL prop bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, May 1.

Best NHL Prop Bets for Friday, May 1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+150) at Canadiens

Morgan Geekie UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Sabres

Dylan Guenther OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Golden Knights

Matt Boldy OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (-145) vs. Stars

I explained why I’m going back to Brandon Hagel in the Lightning vs. Canadiens betting preview :

Brandon Hagel was held off the scoresheet for the first time in this series on Wednesday night. After scoring six goals and adding an assist in the first four games against the Canadiens, Hagel’s efforts were for naught in Game 5.

And what an effort it was from Hagel.

The Lightning forward had 10 total shot attempts, five of which were shots on goal. He had nine SOG and 23 total attempts in the first four games combined.

Hagel has been clutch in the playoffs, and he’s continuing to get his chances for the Lightning.

Morgan Geekie UNDER 2.5 Shots on Goal (-135) vs. Sabres

I broke down this pick in the Sabres vs. Bruins Game 6 betting preview :

The Bruins haven’t been able to generate a lot of offense in this series against the Sabres, with their 25.0 shots on goal per game the second-fewest in the playoffs. Morgan Geekie has fallen in line with that, totalling just eight shots on goal through five games.

Geekie hasn’t even been taking a lot of shot attempts. He did in Game 5, with just two of his 11 shot attempts hitting the net, but he had 11 total shot attempts in his first four games combined.

The Bruins forward has now gone UNDER 2.5 SOG in all five playoff games after finishing the season with UNDER 2.5 SOG in 9 of his final 11 games in the regular season.

Leo Carlsson OVER 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105) vs. Oilers

I explained why I’m taking another Dylan Guenther prop in the Golden Knights vs. Mammoth Game 6 betting preview :

I’ve picked Dylan Guenther to score a time or two in these playoffs, and now I’m just looking at him to rack up the shots on goal.

The Mammoth winger has 26 shots on goal and 55 total shot attempts through five games, which, of course, is over five SOG per game. He’s gone OVER 3.5 SOG in all five games, including 13 SOG in his last two contests.

Guenther averaged just over three shots on goal per game in the regular season (242 SOG in 79 games), and he’s picking it up in the playoffs.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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