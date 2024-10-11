Best Prop Bets for Florida vs. Tennessee in College Football Week 7
Tennessee is off a stunning loss to Arkansas on the road, but the team returns to Knoxville to face rival Florida in Week 7 SEC action.
The Vols will need to lean on its bellcow running back Dylan Sampson to get the offense going, but the team needs to key in on Nico Iamaleava and the passing offense to contend for the SEC Championship. Which wide receiver is worth a bet given his route tree?
We got you covered with two player props to target in Saturday's Week 8 showdown.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Florida vs. Tennessee
- Dylan Sampson OVER 104.5 Rushing Yards
- Bru McCoy OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Dylan Sampson OVER 103.5 Rushing Yards
The Vols offense is a run-first outfit, which may surprise some, and Sampson is the leader of the group.
The Tennessee tailback is averaging more than six yards per carry with at least 12 carries in every game. He has cleared the century mark in four of five games this season and draws a matchup against a lackluster Florida run defense that is 97th in EPA/Rush this season.
The Vols feed Sampson at a hefty rate, so he has guaranteed volume to make me undeterred to go over this lofty rushing yard total.
Bru McCoy OVER 39.5 Receiving Yards
The Tennessee passing attack has struggled to find its stride despite lofty expectations (from me). Nico Iamaleava is struggling to complete passes down the field, lacking the necessary touch to move the ball vertically.
So, I expect Josh Heupel to lean into the quick hitting passing game to overwhelm a lackluster Florida secondary.
McCoy should factor in nicely here, especially with Dont’e Thompson potentially out for this one. McCoy has more targets between zero and nine yards than any other range, using his size to create yards after the catch. He has 14 targets and 11 receptions for 92 yards in that yard range, and I expect Heupel looks to get his young QB going through there.
Of the Tennessee pass catchers, McCoy is my favorite to exceed his yardage prop, a number he has cleared in only two games, but he has at least four targets in every game prior to last week after getting dinged up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.