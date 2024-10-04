Best Prop Bets for Michigan vs. Washington in College Football Week 6
Michigan and Washington meet in Big Ten action on Saturday night in a rematch of the 2023 National Championship Game.
However, there are a host of new characters playing a role in this one with both rosters completely turned over. Washington is counting on transfers, including quarterback Will Rogers and running back Jonah Coleman while Michigan's returning running back Donovan Edwards is being passed over by Kalel Mullings in the backfield.
Here are three player props I'm eyeing in this Week 6 showdown.
Jonah Coleman UNDER 62.5 Rushing Yards
Coleman is fresh off a big outing against Rutgers, rushing for 148 yards on 16 carries, the third time he’s cleared the 100-yard mark this season.
However, he’s going to be up against it facing Michigan’s defense that ranks ninth in yards per carry allowed and 28th in EPA/Rush.
Texas and USC weren’t able to string together quality runs often in early season matchups, and I trust this Washington offensive line even less to find answers against the likes of Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham on the defensive line.
The Huskies are going to be better suited looking to the air to get the offense moving against Michigan, keeping Coleman under his total.
Donovan Edwards UNDER 48.5 Rushing Yards
Edwards continues to see his usage dwindle as Kalel Mullings takes over as the lead back in the Wolverines offense, rushing for over 100 yards the last two weeks.
Edwards only had nine carries for 34 yards in Week 5 against Minnesota and now will face a sturdy Washington defensive line. The Huskies rank top 30 in Pro Football Focus’ rush defense-grade and are allowing less than four yards per carry this season.
I’m not sure how many reps Edwards gets as Mullings continues to take more carries away from him, last week Mullings had 24 carries, so I’ll go under here in what could be a defensive struggle.
Will Rogers OVER 227.5 Passing Yards
As noted above, I believe the Huskies are going to need to take to the air to find success against the Wolverines' stout defense.
Rogers has had little issue adjusting to Washington’s offense scheme this season under head coach Jedd Fisch, 12th in EPA/Pass and averaging north of seven yards per play overall.
The offense flows through Rogers’ arm and the team’s ability to put the ball into space is an effective way to thwart Michigan’s pass rush.
Rogers has gone over this mark in four of five games this season, and in games with single-digit point spreads, Rogers has passed for over 300 yards against Washington State and Rutgers. While Michigan is a significant step up in class for the Huskies offense, this number is underrating the passing game in Seattle.
