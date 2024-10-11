Best Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. LSU in College Football Week 7 (Target Kyren Lacy)
LSU and Ole Miss meet on Saturday night with College Football Playoff implications on the line.
While the Rebels are set to play its seventh straight game, and second straight SEC road game, LSU comes in fresh off a BYE week. Can the Tigers pull an upset?
If so, it’ll come on the arm of Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers passing game, the focus of our player prop article.
Here are our three favorite player props for LSU vs. Ole Miss.
Best College Football Prop Bets for LSU vs. Ole Miss
- Garrett Nussmeier OVER 310.5 Passing Yards
- Kyren Lacy OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
- Tre Harris UNDER 91.5 Receiving Yards
Garrett Nussmeier OVER 310.5 Passing Yards
This number looks high on the surface, but Nussmeier has been putting up numbers in his first full season as the starter for the Tigers. He has cleared 300 yards in four of five games with the lone time he didn’t being a road game at South Carolina when he reached 285 yards.
Ole Miss has a stout pass rush, but hasn’t faced an offense inside theo top 50 nationally in terms of EPA/Play, which can be a bit of a shock when facing the high flying LSU offense that is 28th in EPA/Pass.
There should be plenty of snaps in this game with Ole Miss’ up-tempo offense, which will give LSU plenty of looks at taking to the air and avoiding running into the Rebels front seven.
Nussmeier will get the volume to clear this total.
Kyren Lacy OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards
With a look at going over on Nussmeier’s passing yards, I’ll also go for Lacy’s receiving yards over.
The top target in the Bayou Bengals’ passing game, Lacy is correlated to Nussmeier’s success. While this is about his season-long total, we’ve seen Lacy featured heavily in the team’s most important games to date, getting 10 targets against USC and nine against South Carolina.
In those games, he had seven catches for 94 yards against USC and five catches for 63 yards against South Carolina.
I’m going to bank on heavy usage for the Tigers’ top receiver and for him to be the one that stresses the untested Ole Miss defense en route to going over this total.
Tre Harris UNDER 91.5 Receiving Yards
Harris is probable to play in this game, but this is two weeks in a row now that he has been banged up with an ankle injury, costing him part of the team’s win at South Carolina last week.
While Harris is likely to suit up, it’s fair to question whether he is good to go play every snap and be the superstar pass catcher for this Ole Miss defense.
Harris had three catches for 81 yards last week, the first time he failed to break 90 yards in a game this season, but with diminishing returns building due to injury, I’ll go with the under in the team’s seventh straight road game.
