Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Ayase Ueda to Score for Japan)

We're officially in the final stretch of the group stage of the World Cup, which means we have six matches to bet on today.

If you're looking for a few players to bet on to score a goal, you're in the right place. I have three goal scorers that I think have some value in the betting market. Let's dive into them.

Top World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Gonzalo Plata Anytime Goal (+380)

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goal (+141)

Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+295)

Gonzalo Plata Anytime Goal (+380)

Ecuador likely has to find a way to beat Germany today if they want to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament. The good news is Germany has already locked up the group, so they'll have little to play for, which may open things up for the Ecuadorians. That's why I'm going to bet on Gonzalo Plato to score at +380. He had 0.38 expected goals against Curacao while racking up five shots (three on goal). He's now second on the team in shots behind only Enner Valencia.

That's why I think there's some great value on Plata at +380.

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goal (+141)

Ayase Ueda of Japan ranks 14th amongst all players competing in this tournament in expected goals, having already accumulated 1.7. He has found the back of the net twice so far, and now he gets to face a Sweden team that has allowed six goals through their first two matches. Japan should get plenty of offensive opportunities in this game, so Ueda is a great bet to score for a third time on Thursday.

Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+295)

Turkiye is already eliminated from the tournament, but it can salvage some pride when it takes on the United States in its final match. Don't be fooled by Turkiye's record. It ranks second in the tournament in expected goal differential at +2.31. They've created opportunities, but have struggled to actually score.

I expect that to turn around for them in this, even though it'll be too little too late. If they do score, there's a solid chance it'll be Arda Guler. He's fifth in the tournament in shots so far with 11. He's going to get his chances, so he presents some value to score at +295.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!