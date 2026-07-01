Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Folarin Balogun to Score for the United States)

The World Cup Round of 32 continues on Wednesday with a three-game slate that will feature the United States Men's National Team attempting to advance to the Round of 16 when they take on Bosnia & Herzegovina.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bet for each match. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+270)

Kevin De Bruyne Anytime Goal (+300)

Folarin Balogun Anytime Goal (+120)

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+270)

Instead of betting on Harry Kane at -140 to score for England against DR Congo, let's take a look at a name further down the odds list. He has scored twice already for England, and he posted a strong 0.48 expected goals in England's match against Croatia. England may have to get creative to score against a DR Congo team that has played strong defensive football thus far, so Bellingham could play a role in its offensive game plan.

Kevin De Bruyne Anytime Goal (+300)

Kevin De Bruyne enters the knockout stage of the World Cup tied for the most shots amongst all players with 16, alongside Kylian Mbappe of France. He has just scored once in Belgium's three games, but if he continues to pepper the net with shots, more goals are going to come for him as long as Belgium can stay in the tournament. He's a great bet to score on Wednesday at +300.

Folarin Balogun Anytime Goal (+120)

Folarin Balogun leads all of the United States in expected goals through the group stage portion of the World Cup at 1.78. His seven shots also lead all United States players. The USMNT has a favorable matchup ahead of them in Bosnia & Herzegovina, so I wouldn't be surprised to see them score multiple goals, with Balogun getting at least one.

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