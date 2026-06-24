Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Johan Manzambi to Score for Switzerland)

We are through two rounds of the World Cup Group Stage, and now it's time to buckle up because from today through the end of Saturday, we have six matches a day to watch and bet on.

Teams have wildly different stakes depending on their record and standing in their respective groups, so it can be hard to figure out where the betting value lies. In this article, I'm going to break down three players who are great bets to score during today's action. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Johan Manzambi Anytime Goal (+300)

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goal (-105)

Michel Sadilek Anytime Goal (+800)

Johan Manzambi Anytime Goal (+300)

Switzerland has to beat Canada today to win Group B. A loss or a draw would result in Canada winning the group and the Swiss finishing second. That means Switzerland will have to play aggressively, so we have a great opportunity to place some goalscorer bets. The player I'm targeting is Johan Manzambi, who already has two goals in the tournament and is 18th amongst all players in the tournament in expected goals at 1.56.

Ismael Saibari Anytime Goal (-105)

Not only does Morocco have to beat Haiti to have any chance of winning Group C, but they'll also have to rack up the goals, assuming Brazil means Scotland, in order to win on goal differential. That's why I'm willing to bet on its best attacker, Ismael Saibari, to find the back of the net. He's 20th amongst all players in the tournament in expected goals at 1.53.

Michel Sadilek Anytime Goal (+800)

Czechia is another team that's going to be looking to rack up goals to try to do enough to advance to the next round. With that in mind, consider betting on Michel Sadilek to score, especially if you want a longshot wager. He had 0.31 expected goals against South Africa and 0.15 expected goals against South Korea, racking up a combined five shots (three on goal) in those two contests. I'm surprised he's listed at +800 to score in this match based on how involved he's been in Czechia's offense through the first two rounds.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!