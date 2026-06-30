Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Julian Quinones to Score or Mexico on Tuesday)

The World Cup's Round of 32 action will continue on Tuesday with a trio of games, and before we know it, we'll be on to the Round of 16, so let's take advantage of the betting opportunities we have in front of us.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bets for today's slate of games. Let's dive into it.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Amad Diallo Anytime Goal (+300)

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+135)

Julian Quinones Anytime Goal (+280)

Amad Diallo Anytime Goal (+300)

Ivory Coast's midfielder has been an offensive weapon for this team in the tournament. He had three shots with an expected goals of 0.37 against Curacao, along with 0.30 expected goals against Germany. He also opened the tournament with Ivory Coast's only goal against Ecuador. He should be able to take advantage against a Norwegian team that has struggled defensively thus far, sporting an expected goals against mark of 1.64 per 90 minutes played. Diallo is a great bet to score at 3-1.

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+135)

Kylian Mbappe is the obvious choice for a goal scorer bet in France vs. Sweden, but at -210 odds, let's instead look at the second option on the list, Ousmane Dembele. He has already scored our goals for France in this competition, and he's fifth in the World Cup in expected goals at 3.08, only slightly behind Mbappe at 3.85. That's why he has much better value at +135 than Mbappe at -210.

Julian Quinones Anytime Goal (+280)

Amongst all players who will be on the pitch for Mexico vs. Ecuador, it's Julian Quinones who has the highest expected goals mark at 1.98. That's the 19th-best mark in the entire World Cup. Now, Mexico gets to face an Ecuador team that has allowed 1.32 expected goals per 90 minutes of play. I'm surprised we can bet on Quinones at +280 to find the back of the net.

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