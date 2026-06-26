Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Kylian Mbappe at Plus-Money)

The final round of the World Cup group stage marches on, and we have arguably the best match of the entire tournament so far set to take place when France faces Norway for the top spot in Group I.

In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite goal scorer bets for today's action, including Kylian Mbappe to help secure the group for France.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+105)

Maximiliano Araujo Anytime Goal (+600)

Mostafaf Ziko Anytime Goal (+330)

Kylian Mbappe Anytime Goal (+105)

I'm surprised we can bet on Kylian Mbappe to score at plus-money, so I'm going to jump on this opportunity. He's second behind only Lionel Messi in expected goals at 3.44, and he has found the back of the net four times. While Norway has a strong attack, the Norwegians are susceptible defensively, sporting an expected goals against of 1.35. Let's take advantage of this opportunity to bet on Mbappe at plus-money.

Maximiliano Araujo Anytime Goal (+600)

Spain is favored in its match against Uruguay, but I'm going to take a chance on Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay to score. He's +600 to score in this match, but he leads the team in expected goals so far in the tournament at 1.55, which is the 19th highest mark amongst all players. That makes him a value bet at 6-1.

Mostafaf Ziko Anytime Goal (+330)

Instead of betting on Mohammed Salah at +205, I'm going to bet on Mostafaf Ziko at +330, who has just as many shots as Salah has through the first two games, with six. Iran has one of the worst defenses in the tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 2.20, so I wouldn't be surprised to see Egypt score a couple of goals in this match. Let's bet on Mostafaf Ziko recording one of them.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!