Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Leandro Trossard to Score vs. USA)

World Cup action continues today with another duo of exciting games. The action will begin with an Iberian Peninsula showdown between Portugal and Spain, and then the United States will face Belgium with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bet for each of the two matches. Let's dive into them.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (+150)

Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal (+310)

Spain vs. Portugal Goal Scorer Bet

Pick: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (+150)

I'm surprised we can bet on Mikel Oyarzabal at +150 to find the back of the net in this match. He has been one of the best players in the entire tournament thus far, let alone in all of Spain. He's sixth amongst all players in expected goals at 3.83, behind only the likes of Messi, Mbappe, Kane, Haaland, and Vinicius Junior.

Portugal has an expected goals against of 1.38 per 90 minutes of play so far this tournament, so Spain should get its fair share of chances to score. Don't overthink this bet. Oyarzabal is the bet to make at +150.

Belgium vs. United States Goal Scorer Bet

Pick: Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal (+310)

The value play to score in this match is Leandro Trossard. He leads all players on both teams in expected goals so far this tournament at 2.05. Despite that being the case, he's just seventh on the odds list to score in this match. Belgium also has the second-best expected goals for per 90 minutes in this tournament at 2.43, so the United States is going to find themselves on their heels throughout the match.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!