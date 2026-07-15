Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Lionel Messi to Score vs. England)

Spain has upset France and advanced to the World Cup Final, but we still have to find out who they'll face. The Wednesday match between England and Argentina will decide their opponent.

With just three matches left in the World Cup, let's take advantage of every betting opportunity we have. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite goal scorer bet for each team, as well as a long shot bet. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lionel Messi Anytime Goal (+125)

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+255)

Alexis Mac Allister Anytime Goal (+800)

Lionel Messi Anytime Goal (+125)

No player has scored more goals than Lionel Messi this World Cup, with eight, and no player has taken more shots than him, with 33. He also leads all players in expected goals at 7.74. Now, he and Argentina get to face an England team that has struggled defensively at times in this tournament, sporting an expected goals against of 1.20 per 90 minutes of play. I'm surprised we can bet on Messi to score at +125.

Jude Bellingham Anytime Goal (+255)

Jude Bellingham is tied with Harry Kane for the most goals for England and is fifth in the tournament in expected goals at 5.27. Despite this, he has the fourth-longest odds to score amongst all English players. In my opinion, that leaves plenty of value in Bellingham to score once again and prove he's England's second-best weapon behind Kane.

Alexis Mac Allister Anytime Goal (+800)

Alex Mac Allister is second on Argentina in shots this tournament with 10. Only three of them have hit their target, but he has already found the back of the net once, scoring in the quarterfinals against Switzerland. At 8-1, I'm willing to take a chance on him scoring again in this match.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!