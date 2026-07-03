Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Luis Diaz to Score vs. Ghana)

The Round of 32 at the World Cup will wrap up today with the final three spots in the Round of 16 on the line.

If you want to bet on a few players to score during today's slate of games, you're in the right spot. Let's take a look at three of my favorites.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Mostafa Ziko Anytime Goal (+305)

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (-121)

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+154)

Mostafa Ziko Anytime Goal (+305)

Two players on Egypt are tied for the team lead in shots so far this tournament with seven: Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Ziko. In this match, you can either bet on Saleh to score at +195 or Ziko to score at +305. The choice, in my opinion, is obvious. Let's bet on the player with much more betting value at +305.

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (-121)

If you're going to bet on any player from Argentina that's not Lionel Messi, it has to be Lautaro Martinez. He already has a goal this tournament, along with four shots (two on goal). With Messi listed at -218 to find the back of the net, I'll instead opt for Martinez at -121.

Luis Diaz Anytime Goal (+154)

I have bet on Luis Diaz to score in every Colombia match this tournament, and I don't intend to stop now. He leads Colombia in shots this tournament, with 11, which is tied for the 13th most amongst all players competing in the World Cup. He's third on the odds list to score in this game amongst Colombian players, but in my opinion, he should be the favorite. There's some real value in him at +154.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!