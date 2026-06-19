Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet On Malik Tillman to Score for USMNT)

World Cup action continues on Friday with four matches, including the USMNT's second match of the tournament.

There's no better way to start the weekend than by cashing in on a few goal scorer bets, so that's what we're going to try to do. Let's dive into a few of my favorites.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Malik Tillman Anytime Goal (+280)

Achraf Hakimi Anytime Goal (+550)

Frantzdy Pierrot Anytime Goal (+600)

Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+650)

Malik Tillman Anytime Goal (+280)

Malik Tillman didn't find the back of the net for the United States in its first match of the tournament, but he led the team in shots with five. Two of those five shots were on target. If he's going to keep that up, he's going to have a great chance to score against an Australia team that had an expected goals against of 2.19 in its first match.

Achraf Hakimi Anytime Goal (+550)

Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari led Morocco in shots in its first match of the tournament with three. Saibari was the one to find the back of the net, but as a result, he's now at much shorter odds in their second match. That's why I think the value lies in Hakimi. Let's hope he keeps up his shot volume in the second game, but this time it'll be him who scores.

Frantzdy Pierrot Anytime Goal (+600)

If you don't want to bet on Haiti to pull off the improbable upset, consider betting on Haiti's top striker, Frantzdy Pierrot, to score. He has scored 34 times in 52 appearances when representing his country, including five goals in 12 matches in 2025. He recorded three shots in Haiti's first game of the tournament, the most on the team.

Arda Guler Anytime Goal (+650)

No player recorded more shots in the opening round of the group stage than Arda Guler of Turkiye. Guler pepped Australia's net all match, recording eight total shots, two more than anyone else has recorded so far in the tournament. Three of those eight shots were on target as well. Despite that, he's still listed at +650 to score in their second match. He might be the best bet on the board on Friday.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $350 in bonus bets back if you bet $5 for seven days. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!