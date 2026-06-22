Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Martin Odegaard to score for Norway)

It's a new week, but the World Cup action doesn't stop. We have four more matches to watch and bet on today, and if you're looking for a few goal scorer bets, you're in the right place.

In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite goal scorer bet for all four matches. Remember, you can bet on these at all the best World Cup betting sites across the country. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goalscorer Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (+152)

Desire Doue Anytime Goal (+137)

Martin Odegaard Anytime Goal (+550)

Fares Ghdjemis Anytime Goal (+255)

Lautaro Martinez Anytime Goal (+152)

The obvious bet would be to go back to betting on Lionel Messi to find the back of the net, but I'm going to go a different way and bet on a different forward, Lautaro Martinez, to score. He is the only other forward to get a shot on goal in Argentina's first game, so we know he's at least going to be in the mix around the net. If you want a contrarian bet, consider Martinez at +152.

Desire Doue Anytime Goal (+137)

In a similar mindset, instead of betting on Kylian Mbappe to score for France in its game against Iraq, I'm going to bet on Desire Doué. He had two shots, one landing on target, in France's first game. He also had 53 touches throughout the game, the most amongst French forwards by 13. If someone other than Mbappe scores for Les Bleus, I'll bet it's Doue.

Martin Odegaard Anytime Goal (+550)

I don't know if you noticed, but betting on someone other than a team's star forward is my game plan for goal scorer bets today. Once again, we're going to avoid Norway's top striker, Erling Haaland, and instead bet on Martin Odegaard. He had 55 touches for Norway in its first game, including a shot which produced an expected goal of 0.04. If you want someone with longer odds to score today, Odegaard is an interesting option.

Fares Ghdjemis Anytime Goal (+255)

Fares Ghdjemis led all Algerian forwards and midfielders in touches against Argentina with 63. He also had three shots throughout the game, proving to me that despite being a midfielder, he's going to be involved in Algeria's offense. I love his odds at +255 to score in this game.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you register with Caesars Sportsbook using code ‘SICZRDYW’. This Caesars Sportsbook promo guarantees you a welcome bonus when you place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!