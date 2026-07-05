Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Matheus Cunha to Score for Brazil)

The Round of 16 continues today and we have a couple of fascinating World Cup matchups set to go down.

Mexico will host England, and while the English are deserving favorites, that match taking place in front of Mexico's home crowd is going to play a massive role in the outcome. Before that match, Brazil will face Norway in a match that promises fireworks.

Let's take a look at my best goal scorer bet for each game.

World Cup Best Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Matheus Cunha Anytime Goal (+165)

Julian Quinones Anytime Goal (+310)

Brazil vs. Norway Goal Scorer Bet

Pick: Matheus Cunha Anytime Goal (+165)

Norway's defense may haunt them in this game. The Norwegians have an expected goals against per 90 minutes of play of 1.66, one of the worst marks amongst the remaining teams left in the tournament. They will lead to Brazil getting its fair share of scoring opportunities in this game.

Vinicius Junior is the obvious bet to score for Brazil, but if you want a player with longer odds than him, consider Matheus Cunha at +165. He's 12th amongst all World Cup players in expected goals so far at 2.67. He also has a higher expected goals per 90 minutes at 1.02 compared to Vinicius at 0.99.

Mexico vs. England Goal Scorer Bet

Pick: Julian Quinones Anytime Goal (+310)

There are three England players with better odds to score than any player on Mexico, and I think that's a mistake. Both defenses have extremely similar expected goals against numbers at 0.86 and 0.89 per 90 minutes played. That's why I think the value in the goal scorer market lies with Julian Quinones, who ranks 10th amongst all World Cup players in expected goals at 2.71. I'm surprised we're able to bet on him to find the back of the net at north of 3-1 odds.

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