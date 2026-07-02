Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Mikel Oyarzabal to Score for Spain)

World Cup action continues to roll and we have two more days of Round of 32 matches.

Six teams are in action today, including the pre-tournament favorites, Spain. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three goal scorer bets for today's slate of games. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (-106)

Ivan Perisic Anytime Goal (+425)

Riyad Mahrez Anytime Goal (+285)

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (-106)

Mikel Oyarzabal is the betting favorite to score for Spain, but for good reason. He leads the entire team in expected goals so far in the tournament at 2.03. He has been the best player on the field for his country, and now he gets to face an Austrian team that has allowed 1.36 expected goals against per 90 minutes of play. There's going to be plenty of offensive opportunities for Oyarzabal to find the back of the net.

Ivan Perisic Anytime Goal (+425)

I like Croatia to at least give Portugal a run in this Round of 32 match, so I'm going to target one of their forwards, Ivan Perisic, to score at +425. He has yet to score for Croatia in this tournament, but his offensive production increased in their most recent game against Ghana, racking up 64 touches, along with a shot on goal, the most amongst Croatian forwards. If you want a dark horse to score in this match, Perisic is a great option at +425.

Riyad Mahrez Anytime Goal (+285)

I was high on Algeria heading into this tournament, so it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is in its Round of 32 match. One of the ways I'm going to bet on Algeria is by backing Riyad Mahrez to score. He scored twice in their 3-3 draw against Austria, while also racking up 0.75 expected goals. He had 0.41 expected goals against Jordan and 0.10 expected goals against Argentina. He's going to be in the mix to score yet again on Thursday.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!