Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Mikel Oyarzabal to Score vs. France)

Believe it or not, but we have just four World Cup games left to bet on, starting with today's semi-final match between France and Spain.

With only four games remaining, let's make the most of our opportunities. In this article, I'm going to give you my favorite goal scorer bet for each of the two teams playing today, as well as my favorite long shot bet. Let's dive into them.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets for Spain vs. France

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (+160)

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+220)

Dani Olmo Anytime Goal (+400)

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Goal (+160)

Mikel Oyarzabal has the highest expected goals so far this tournament amongst all players competing in this match, not named Kylian Mbappe. His expected goals sit at 4.14, while finding the back of the net four different times. Spain is going to need its best to show up in a big way on Tuesday, so Oyarzabal to find the back of the net at +160 is a great bet to make.

Ousmane Dembele Anytime Goal (+220)

If you don't want to back Mbappe as the obvious choice to score for France, then Ousmane Dembele is the name you should target. He's second in France and seventh amongst all players in the tournament in expected goals at 4.1, while scoring five times, only three fewer than Mbappe's tournament-leading eight goals. I'd rather bet on Dembele to score at +220 than Mbappe at -105.

Dani Olmo Anytime Goal (+400)

If you're looking for someone further down the odds list to score, consider Dani Olmo of Spain at +400. He's tied for third on Spain in shots on goal this tournament with six, alongside Ferran Torres. You can bet on Torres at +250 or Olmo at +400. To me, the obvious choice is Olmo at 4-1. With France's offense going completely through Mbappe and Dembele, a member of Spain is the side to look to for a dark horse goal scorer, and no one has better value than Olmo.

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