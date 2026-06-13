Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Bet on Vinicius Junior to Score vs. Morocco)
We have four different World Cup matches to bet on today, which gives us plenty of opportunities to find an edge. One of my favorite markets to bet on is the goalscorer market. These bets are for when you don't want to bet on a side in the game, or if you want a second wager to go along with your moneyline bet.
I have a goalscorer bet for all four matches today. Let's dive into them.
World Cup Top Goalscorers Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Breel-Donald Embolo -105
- Vinicius Junior +200
- Frantzdy Pierrot +390
- Kerem Akturkoglu +200
Qatar vs. Switzerland Goalscorer
Pick: Breel-Donald Embolo -105
Breel-Donald Embolo is the odds-on favorite to score in this match, but for good reason. He is Switzerland's best forward, playing for Ligue 1 club Rennes. He scored nine goals in 21 appearances for Rennes this past season, and he has scored 24 times for Switzerland in 86 appearances, including scoring twice in three appearances in 2026. Given Switzerland is likely to score at least a couple of times against a bad Qatar squad, I'd be surprised if Embolo doesn't find the back of the net.
Brazil vs. Morocco Goalscorer
Pick: Vinicius Junior +200
Vinicius Junior is expected to be one of Brazil's starting forwards in this match, so let's bet on him at +200 to score. He scored 16 times in 36 appearances for Real Madrid this past season, and at just 25-years-old, he's one of the best young forwards in the world. He has scored in four of his last 12 appearances for Brazil.
Haiti vs. Scotland Goalscorer
Pick: Frantzdy Pierrot +390
I think Haiti could surprise some people in this game, and one of my favorite goalscorer bets of the day is for Frantzdy Pierrot to find the back of the net. He has scored 34 times in 51 appearances when representing his country, including five goals in 12 matches in 2025.
Australia vs. Turkiye Goalscorer
Pick: Kerem Akturkoglu +200
Türkiye's starting striker is likely to be Kerem Akturkoglu, who is coming off a season where he scored eight goals for Fenerbahce in Türkiye's Süper Lig. He has scored five times in his last 12 appearances for his country.
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets