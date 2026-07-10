Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Target Lamine Yamal, Leandro Trossard on Friday)

Two of the best offenses in the 2026 World Cup are set to face off in the quarterfinals on Friday, so it’s only right that we bet on a few players to score, right?

Spain is coming off a 1-0 win over Portugal on Monday in the Round of 16, and it has scored nine times over the last four games (all wins) to advance to the quarters for the first time since 2010. Spain is averaging 2.07 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches, and I’m targeting one of its best players to lead these goal scorer picks.

Meanwhile, Belgium’s offense has taken off in the knockout rounds, scoring seven times in two games. Belgium has 14 goals in the 2026 World Cup and is averaging a whopping 2.21 expected goals per game over its last 10 international matches.

Even with the total set as 2.5 for this matchup, I think we could see some offensive fireworks, so I’ve decided to pick one player from each squad to find the back of the net on Friday afternoon.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets for Spain vs. Belgium

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lamine Yamal Anytime Goal Scorer (+145)

Yamal only has one goal in the 2026 World Cup, but he’s been very involved offensively in the knockout stage.

The 18-year-old has nine shots over his last two games, including six shots on goal. While he hasn’t been able to find the back of the net in those matchups, it’s only a matter of time before he breaks through.

In the Round of 32, Yamal had 60 touches and 0.72 expected goals against Austria before following that up with 61 touches and 0.12 expected goals in the Round of 16 against Portugal.

It’s only a matter of time before he breaks through, and I like the price for him at +145 in this match.

Leandro Trossard Anytime Goal Scorer (+450)

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard may be a little undervalued at +450 to score in this quarterfinal match, as he’s already found the back of the net twice in this tournament and has been a key part of the attack during the knockout rounds.

Trossard has an assist in each of the last two matches, recording 61 touches against Senegal and 45 against the United States.

While Trossard only has three shots on goal in the World Cup, he’s taken 13 shots over his last three matches. So, there are chances there for the Belgium star, and he is certainly going to have the ball quite a bit with the team in position to score.

There’s a chance Spain continues to shut down opponents in this tournament, but at +450, Trossard is too good of a value to pass up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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