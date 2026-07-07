Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Target Lionel Messi, Dan Ndoye in Tuesday’s Round of 16)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has featured a ton of terrific knockout stage games, and there have been several stars that have stepped up to score and help their teams advance.

Now, arguably the biggest star in the World Cup – Lionel Messi – takes the field for the Round of 16 on Tuesday, and he’s set at -170 to score. So, should bettors buy him after he found the back of the net in four matches in a row to start the tournament?

Throughout the World Cup, the SI Betting team has shared our favorite goal scorer bets for each day’s action, and these Round of 16 matches are no different.

I’m targeting Messi – a serious Golden Boot candidate – in the Argentina vs. Egypt match, as well as a long shot in the Switzerland vs. Colombia showdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets for Tuesday’s Round of 16 Games

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-170)

Yes, this is the chalkiest play that I could come up with, but are we really going to fade Messi after what he’s done in this World Cup?

Messi has seven goals in the World Cup, and he’s scored in every single game for the defending champs. So, it makes sense that he’s -170 to find the back of the net on Tuesday, even though Egypt hasn’t allowed more than one goal in any match during the World Cup.

I don’t mind taking Messi’s shots on goal prop as well in this match – he’s currently +110 to record three shots on goal – as he’s picked up four or more shots on goal in every match that he’s started in this tournament, registering 22 total shots in those games.

Even though he’s at -170 to score, I think this is actually a pretty favorable price for Messi, who is extremely involved in the offense, recording 84 touches in the win over Cape Verde.

Plus, the Argentina star is playing on an elite offense that has scored 31 times in its last 10 international matches, averaging nearly two expected goals per game.

I have to bet on Messi to keep this goal streak going, especially now that he’s in a tie in the standings for the Golden Boot.

Dan Ndoye Anytime Goal Scorer (+380)

Can Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye find the back of the net for the second match in a row?

Colombia has been an elite defensive team at the 2026 World Cup, so Switzerland doesn't have a single player priced better than +235 to score in this Round of 16 matchup.

Still, I’m going to take a shot on Ndoye to score after he broke through against Algeria in the Round of 32. He’s been heavily involved in Switzerland’s attack at the World Cup, even though he has just one goal, attempting 11 shots already in the tournament.

Ndoye handled 44 touches in the win over Algeria, and he’s recorded six, four and one shot in his three starts in this tournament, tallying five total shots on goal. He’s had 39 or more touches in all three of his starts, so I don’t mind him at this price against a tough Colombia defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .