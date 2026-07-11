Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets Today (Target Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland in Golden Boot Race)

There are two spots in the World Cup semifinals on the line on Saturday, and there is potential for two players to stake their claim as the favorite to win the Golden Boot.

First, Norway and Erling Haaland look to upset England and Harry Kane, and Haaland has already found the back of the net seven times in this tournament.

Then, defending champion Argentina closes out the quarterfinals with a matchup against Switzerland.

Some of the best goal scorers in the world – Lion Messi, Haaland, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham – will all be on the pitch on Saturday, so why not bet on a few of them to score?

With just a few games left in the World Cup, I went with chalk in today’s best goal scorer props.

Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets for Saturday, July 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Erling Haaland Anytime Goal Scorer (+100)

Can Norway’s Haaland win the Golden Boot in the 2026 World Cup?

Haaland has appeared in four of Norway’s five matches – he sat out the loss to France – scoring seven times. He’s registered multiple goals in three of his matches, including a dominant showing against Brazil in the Round of 16.

Haaland isn’t going to handle a ton of touches for Norway, but he’s simply one of the best finishers in the sport.

So far in the World Cup, Haaland has recorded 18 shots, putting 12 of them on goal. He’s scored on over half of his shots on goal in this tournament (7-of-12) making him an extremely dangerous weapon every time he’s near the net.

England has allowed three goals so far in the knockout rounds, so I expect Norway to get on the board – with Haaland as the clear favorite to make that happen – on Saturday.

Lionel Messi Anytime Goal Scorer (-115)

Through five matches at the 2026 World Cup, Messi has five goals, and he’s in the driver’s seat to win the Golden Boot.

The best player in the world is still the engine of this Argentina attack, attempting 29 shots in this tournament with 14 of those coming in the two knockout round matches. Messi has 17 shots on goal and eight goals overall in this tournament.

At this price, he feels like a steal to score, even against a Switzerland defense that has not allowed a goal in the knockout round. Over its last 10 international matches, Switzerland is allowing 1.24 expected goals per game.

Messi handled an insane 91 touches against Egypt, and he’s simply too involved for Argentina to pass up at this price. He has at least five shots on goal in every game that he’s started in this tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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