Bills vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

The Buffalo Bills have made it through on the right side of a tough first half of their schedule. They now get to enjoy four combined games against the likes of the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins in the second half of the season, starting with a Week 10 road game in East Rutherford.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 10 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Bills vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Josh Allen UNDER 27.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Geno Smith OVER 220.5 Pass Yards (-114)

D.J. Moore Anytime Touchdown (+190)

Josh Allen UNDER 27.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Josh Allen has failed back how often he takes off with his legs in recent weeks. He has gone over 30 yards just once in his last five games, and only ran for four yards against the Patriots and one yard against the Raiders. If he finds people open downfield, he doesn't see a need to take off and run, and considering he's facing the Jets' secondary this Sunday, I expect him to be content attacking them exclusively through the air.

Geno Smith OVER 220.5 Pass Yards (-114)

Geno Smith has had a better season than people think. He's in the top half of starting quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play, and he's sixth in completion percentage over expected. Now he gets to face a Bills' secondary that's in the bottom half of the NFL in most pass defense metrics. That, paired with the fact that the Jets will likely be playing catch-up through the game, makes me think he'll be able to hit the OVER on his passing yards total of 220.5.

D.J. Moore Anytime Touchdown (+190)

I'm convinced that D.J. Moore is going to have a strong second half of the season. He's already scored two touchdowns this year, and he's averaging 15.0 yards per reception along with 47.5 yards per game. He now gets to face a Jets defense that's in the bottom five in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. If the Bills score a couple of passing touchdowns, I'm willing to bet Moore will be on the receiving end of at least one of them.

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