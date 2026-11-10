Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
The Buffalo Bills have a commanding lead in the AFC East with a great chance to recapture their title after losing it to the New England Patriots last season. They're in a great spot to continue to build on their lead in Week 10 when they hit the road to take on the New York Jets.
This season hasn't gone well for the Jets as their rebuild officially begins. They've now lost four straight games, allowing 26+ points in each of them.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC East showdown.
Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -7.5 (-102)
- Jets +7.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bills -450
- Jets +340
Total
- OVER 51 (-110)
- UNDER 51 (-110)
Bills vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 15
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills record: 6-1
- Jets record: 2-7
Bills vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Bills are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games vs. Jets
- The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 6-2 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-3 in Bills games this season
- Jets are 0-3 against the spread in their last three games
- The UNDER is 5-4 in Jets games this season
Bills vs. Jets Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Joshua Palmer, WR - IR
- Dion Dawkins, OT - Questionable
- Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable
- Alec Anderson, OT - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Garrett Wilson, WR - Questionable
- Nahshon Wright, CB - Questionable
- Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable
- Joseph Ossai, DE - Questionable
- VJ Payne, S - IR-R
Bills vs. Jets Key Player to Watch
- Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen continues to be a one-man wrecking crew this season and is atop the odds list to be named NFL MVP, right behind the likes of Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy. Now that the Bills are mostly through the tough portion of their schedule, Allen can start padding his stats against inferior opponents.
Bills vs. Jets Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Jets at home:
Every season, there is a team that I'm higher on than the market is, and more often than not, I continuously lose money on them, yet I continue to bet on them. The New York Jets are the 2026 version of that team for me.
The Jets are far from a good team, but I still believe they're better than their record. They're 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), 19th in EPA per play, and 10th in success rate. Their secondary has been bad, but they rank 16th in opponent EPA per play, which could go a long way in keeping things tight against the Bills.
I'll take the points with the Jets.
Pick: Jets +7.5 (-118) via BetMGM
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets