Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10

The Buffalo Bills have a commanding lead in the AFC East with a great chance to recapture their title after losing it to the New England Patriots last season. They're in a great spot to continue to build on their lead in Week 10 when they hit the road to take on the New York Jets.

This season hasn't gone well for the Jets as their rebuild officially begins. They've now lost four straight games, allowing 26+ points in each of them.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this AFC East showdown.

Bills vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -7.5 (-102)

Jets +7.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bills -450

Jets +340

Total

OVER 51 (-110)

UNDER 51 (-110)

Bills vs. Jets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 15

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bills record: 6-1

Jets record: 2-7

Bills vs. Jets Betting Trends

Bills are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games vs. Jets

The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams

Bills are 6-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-3 in Bills games this season

Jets are 0-3 against the spread in their last three games

The UNDER is 5-4 in Jets games this season

Bills vs. Jets Injury Reports

Bills Injury Report

Joshua Palmer, WR - IR

Dion Dawkins, OT - Questionable

Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable

Alec Anderson, OT - Questionable

Jets Injury Report

Garrett Wilson, WR - Questionable

Nahshon Wright, CB - Questionable

Trevin Wallace, LB - Questionable

Joseph Ossai, DE - Questionable

VJ Payne, S - IR-R

Bills vs. Jets Key Player to Watch

Josh Allen, QB - Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen continues to be a one-man wrecking crew this season and is atop the odds list to be named NFL MVP, right behind the likes of Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy. Now that the Bills are mostly through the tough portion of their schedule, Allen can start padding his stats against inferior opponents.

Bills vs. Jets Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with the Jets at home:

Every season, there is a team that I'm higher on than the market is, and more often than not, I continuously lose money on them, yet I continue to bet on them. The New York Jets are the 2026 version of that team for me.

The Jets are far from a good team, but I still believe they're better than their record. They're 13th in net yards per play (+0.2), 19th in EPA per play, and 10th in success rate. Their secondary has been bad, but they rank 16th in opponent EPA per play, which could go a long way in keeping things tight against the Bills.

I'll take the points with the Jets.

Pick: Jets +7.5 (-118) via BetMGM

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