Bills vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Buffalo Bills had their most impressive win of the season on Monday Night Football, beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in what could very well be a preview of this season's Super Bowl.
The Bills road trip will continue in Week 6 when they head to Las Vegas to fave the 3-2 Raiders, who have lost two straight games to the Chiefs and Patriots.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 6 AFC showdown.
Bills vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bills -5.5 (-115)
- Raiders +5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bills -275
- Raiders +225
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-110)
- UNDER 53.5 (-110)
Bills vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 18
- Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bills record: 4-1
- Raiders record: 3-2
Bills vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 4-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in Bills' games this season
- Raiders are 4-1 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 3-2 in Raiders' games this season
Bills vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- Spencer Brown, OT - Questionable
- Landon Jackson, DE - Questionable
- Dee Alford, CB - Questionable
- Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable
Raiders Injury Report
- Tonka Hemingway, DT - Questionable
- Jalen Nailor, WR - Questioanble
- Trey Zuhn III, C - Questionable
- Patrick Johnson, DE - Questionable
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - IR-R
Bills vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 6 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Bills:
I think I was right about the Raiders when I picked the Patriots last week. This is a team that got off to a hot start, but not one we should view as legitimate contenders. Their defense is a decent unit, but they still are one of the worst rushing offenses in the league, and since they can't run the ball, they have to rely on Kirk Cousins' arm, which is going to work far less often than it did the first four weeks of the season.
The Raiders' offense won't be able to keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. I'm happy to lay the points with the spread set below the magic number of seven.
Pick: Bills -5.5 (-115) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets