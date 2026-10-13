Bills vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

The Buffalo Bills had their most impressive win of the season on Monday Night Football, beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in what could very well be a preview of this season's Super Bowl.

The Bills road trip will continue in Week 6 when they head to Las Vegas to fave the 3-2 Raiders, who have lost two straight games to the Chiefs and Patriots.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 6 AFC showdown.

Bills vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Bills -5.5 (-115)

Raiders +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Bills -275

Raiders +225

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Bills vs. Raiders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 18

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Bills record: 4-1

Raiders record: 3-2

Bills vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The OVER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams

Bills are 4-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-1 in Bills' games this season

Raiders are 4-1 against the spread this season

The OVER is 3-2 in Raiders' games this season

Bills vs. Raiders Injury Reports

Bills Injury Report

Spencer Brown, OT - Questionable

Landon Jackson, DE - Questionable

Dee Alford, CB - Questionable

Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable

Raiders Injury Report

Tonka Hemingway, DT - Questionable

Jalen Nailor, WR - Questioanble

Trey Zuhn III, C - Questionable

Patrick Johnson, DE - Questionable

Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR - IR-R

Bills vs. Raiders Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 6 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Bills:

I think I was right about the Raiders when I picked the Patriots last week. This is a team that got off to a hot start, but not one we should view as legitimate contenders. Their defense is a decent unit, but they still are one of the worst rushing offenses in the league, and since they can't run the ball, they have to rely on Kirk Cousins' arm, which is going to work far less often than it did the first four weeks of the season.

The Raiders' offense won't be able to keep pace with Josh Allen and the Bills' offense. I'm happy to lay the points with the spread set below the magic number of seven.

Pick: Bills -5.5 (-115) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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