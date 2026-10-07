Bills vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football features a potential Super Bowl preview between the top two teams on the odds list to win the Lombardi Trophy.
The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 on the year, but are holding on to the top spot on the odds list to win it all. Meanwhile, the Bills are right behind them, but are coming off their first loss of the season, losing as 6.5-point favorites to the New England Patriots.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Monday night's marquee matchup.
Bills vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bills +2.5 (-102)
- Rams -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bills +124
- Rams -148
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-115)
- UNDER 54.5 (-105)
Bills vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Monday, October 12
- Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC
- Bills record: 3-1
- Rams record: 2-2
Bills vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Bills are 4-2 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Bills are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Bills' last 10 games
- Rams are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Rams' last 10 games
Bills vs. Rams Injury Reports
Bills Injury Report
- T.J. Sanders, DT - Questionable
- Christian Benford, CB - Questionable
- D.J. Moore, WR - Questionable
- Dee Alford, CB - Questionable
- Ed Oliver, DT - Questionable
Rams Injury Report
- Jaylen Watson, CB - Questionable
- Konata Mumpfield, WR - Questionable
- Aaron Donald, DT - Questionable
- Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable
- Terrance Ferguson, TE - IR
Bills vs. Rams Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting the Rams to win and cover as home favorites:
It's not being talked about enough how bad the Bills' defense has been this season. It led to them losing in Week 4 to the Patriots, and now they have to face the reigning MVP and Puka Nacua, who's going to start hitting his stride. Buffalo now ranks 30th in opponent EPA per play and 28th in opponent success rate. The only defenses that have been worse are the Lions' and Cowboys'.
Meanwhile, the Rams' defense is third in opponent EPA per play and fifth in opponent success rate. They're also a top-10 defense in stopping the run, a huge key in slowing down the Bills' offense.
If Buffalo can't rack up the points in this game, the Rams are going to leave them in the dust against this defense. I'm not afraid to lay the points on Los Angeles.
Pick: Rams -2.5 (-118) via DraftKings
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets