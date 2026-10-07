Bills vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5

The Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football features a potential Super Bowl preview between the top two teams on the odds list to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-2 on the year, but are holding on to the top spot on the odds list to win it all. Meanwhile, the Bills are right behind them, but are coming off their first loss of the season, losing as 6.5-point favorites to the New England Patriots.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Monday night's marquee matchup.

Bills vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Bills +2.5 (-102)

Rams -2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Bills +124

Rams -148

Total

OVER 54.5 (-115)

UNDER 54.5 (-105)

Bills vs. Rams How to Watch

Date: Monday, October 12

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC

Bills record: 3-1

Rams record: 2-2

Bills vs. Rams Betting Trends

The Bills are 4-2 against the spread in the last six meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Bills are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Bills' last 10 games

Rams are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 7-3 in the Rams' last 10 games

Bills vs. Rams Injury Reports

Bills Injury Report

T.J. Sanders, DT - Questionable

Christian Benford, CB - Questionable

D.J. Moore, WR - Questionable

Dee Alford, CB - Questionable

Ed Oliver, DT - Questionable

Rams Injury Report

Jaylen Watson, CB - Questionable

Konata Mumpfield, WR - Questionable

Aaron Donald, DT - Questionable

Colby Parkinson, TE - Questionable

Terrance Ferguson, TE - IR

Bills vs. Rams Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for betting the Rams to win and cover as home favorites:

It's not being talked about enough how bad the Bills' defense has been this season. It led to them losing in Week 4 to the Patriots, and now they have to face the reigning MVP and Puka Nacua, who's going to start hitting his stride. Buffalo now ranks 30th in opponent EPA per play and 28th in opponent success rate. The only defenses that have been worse are the Lions' and Cowboys'.

Meanwhile, the Rams' defense is third in opponent EPA per play and fifth in opponent success rate. They're also a top-10 defense in stopping the run, a huge key in slowing down the Bills' offense.

If Buffalo can't rack up the points in this game, the Rams are going to leave them in the dust against this defense. I'm not afraid to lay the points on Los Angeles.

Pick: Rams -2.5 (-118) via DraftKings

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