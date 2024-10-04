Bills vs. Texans Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (James Cook Poised for Strong Performance)
The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are set to square off in a game between two division-leading AFC contenders. The Bills will look to bounce back after a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Texans have a chance to prove they have what it takes to be considered one of the elite teams in the AFC.
With this being such a fun matchup, why not place a few player props? I have a player from each team that I'm targeting to have a big performance, including James Cook of the Bills.
Let's dive into it.
Bills vs. Texans Player Props
- James Cook OVER 57.5 rush yards (-113)
- Dalton Shultz OVER 2.5 receptions (-146)
James Cook OVER 57.5 rush yards (-113)
The Bills have the sixth-highest rush rate in the NFL, running the ball on 50.45% of their plays. Now they get to face a Texans defense that has struggled to stop the run this season, allowing 4.7 yards per carry while ranking 23rd in opponent EPA per rush.
That's going to set up well for James Cook, who has averaged 56.8 rush yards per game this season. If he goes just one yard more than his season average on Sunday, this bet will be cashed as a winner.
Dalton Shultz OVER 2.5 receptions (-146)
With the Texans having a plethora of options at receiver, their tight end Dalton Shultz has been an underrated weapon for them. While he's yet to have a breakout performance, he's still posting consistent numbers, ranking fourth in the team in targets with 16 and having already snagged 10 receptions.
I expect C.J. Stroud to lean on his tight end against a tough Bills defense on Sunday.
