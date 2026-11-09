Bills vs. Vikings Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 9

The Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings will face each other in the Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football in what's a fitting end to the first half of the season. They're both 6-1 on the season, leading their respective conferences, and they're both lopsided teams. The Bills have the best offense in the league but a bottom-five defense, and the Vikings have the best defense in the league but a bottom-five offense.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're talking touchdowns. Let's look at three of my favorite bets to find the end zone.

Bills vs. Vikings Best NFL Touchdown Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown (+155)

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown (+270)

DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown (+290)

Justin Jefferson Anytime Touchdown (+155)

The Buffalo Bills' secondary has struggled this season, especially when it comes to defending opposing wide receivers. They have given up 11 touchdowns to wide receivers, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL.

He might benefit from Carson Wentz getting the start. His best performance of the season was in Week 1 against the Packers, when he hauled in eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns, a game in which Wentz played the majority of snaps.

Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown (+270)

Jordan Mason has shorter odds to score a touchdown amongst the two Vikings' running backs, but the value lies on Aaron Jones at +270. He played 39.6% of offensive snaps last week, compared to Mason, who played 28.3%. Jones has also been the more effective running back, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. If you're going to bet on either Vikings running back to score a touchdown, Jones at +270 is the bet to make.

DJ Moore Anytime Touchdown (+290)

The Vikings have one of the best run defenses in the NFL, which means the Bills may need to look to the air more often than they're used to. D.J. Moore looked fantastic in his first game back for the Bills last week, hauling in four receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown. At +290, let's bet on him to score his third touchdown of the season on Monday night.

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