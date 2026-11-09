Blockbuster Jordan Davis Trade Skyrockets Jaguars' Super Bowl Odds to No. 3 in NFL

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ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that Jacksonville is making a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Jacksonville is parting ways with a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to bring in the star DT.

The move has immediatley impacted the Super Bowl odds, as the Jaguars have added three defensive players on Monday ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN.



This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the… pic.twitter.com/NTGnLf2MoT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

Jacksonville entered Monday at +850 to win the Super Bowl this season, behind the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears. The Jaguars have now jumped Chicago in the odds, moving from +850 to +750 at DraftKings after dealing for Jessie Bates III, Andre Cisco and now Davis. The deal for Davis is what moved the Jags' odds the most, and it dropped Buffalo from +600 to +650 to win the Super Bowl.

After earning the No. 3 seed in the AFC in the 2025 season, the Jaguars clearly believe that their window to win a Super Bowl is now. They're off to a 6-2 start through nine weeks and have a three-game lead in the AFC South. Jacksonville has the best odds of any AFC team to make the playoffs in 2026.

Davis should bolster a Jacksonville defense that is already one of the best in the NFL. The Jags are No. 1 in the league in EPA/Rush, No. 3 in EPA/Pass and No. 3 overall in EPA/Play. They're allowing 5.4 yards per play this season (21st in the league), which has been the one area where the team has struggled.

Still, Davis should help fix that, as he's made 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss this season. The former first-round pick has 9.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in his NFL career.

Jacksonville is in a great spot in the AFC, especially since the Buffalo Bills (6-1) have a tough game against Minnesota on Monday night. Outside of a loss to Denver, Jacksonville has handled most of the contending teams it has played this season, including the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots in the AFC.

Adding Davis has cleared impacted Jacksonville's Super Bowl chances, and it's also heavily favored on the road in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. The addition of Davis is the second-biggest move at the deadline outside of the Bears' trade for Jeffery Simmons.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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