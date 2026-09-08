Blue Jays vs. Athletics Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 8

The Toronto Blue Jays came up short in their series opener with the Athletics on Monday, dropping them back under .500 this season.

The Jays remain just one game out of the final spot in the AL wild card (thanks to a Cleveland loss on Monday), but they can’t afford too many losses down the stretch if they want to sneak into the playoffs, especially against a team as bad as the Athletics.

On Tuesday, the Jays are favored on the road once again with right-hander Jose Soriano on the mound against Jack Perkins. Soriano has led the Jays to five wins in six outings since he was acquired at the trade deadline, and he’ll look to add that against an Athletics team that is 18 games under .500 at home in 2026.

Perkins (6.50 ERA) has worked both as a starter and reliever for the Athletics this season, and he will eventually give way to the worst bullpen in MLB (5.43 ERA).

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (-114)

Athletics +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: -191

Athletics: +153

Total

9.5 (Over -106/Under -113)

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Jose Soriano (11-7, 3.52 ERA)

Athletics: Jack Perkins (3-10, 6.50 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Athletics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Sutter Health Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, Sportsnet, TVA

Blue Jays record: 72-73

Athletics record: 58-87

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

George Springer UNDER 2.5 Hits, Runs and RBIs (-130)

This season, Blue Jays veteran George Springer is hitting .247 with a .730 OPS and 14 home runs, but he had been heating up in August, hitting .303 over his last 23 games (18 starts).

Still, I think this number is too inflated for Springer, even against a bad Athletics pitching staff.

The four-time All-Star is hitting .130 over the last week (six games, five starts), and he’s not a massive threat to hit a home run and spoil this prop (two homers over his last 23 games).

Springer could have a good game and still fall short of this line on Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB best bets column why I like the Jays to bounce back and win Game 2 of this series:

The Toronto Blue Jays shockingly lost a start by Dylan Cease on Monday against the Athletics, and they need a bounce-back showing on Tuesday if they want to keep themselves alive in the AL wild card race.

Toronto is just one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final wild card spot, and it has to take advantage of facing one of the worst teams in the American League in this series.

The Athletics had one of their better pitchers (Jacob Lopez) on the mound on Monday, but they’ll turn to Jack Perkins (6.50 ERA) tonight. Perkins has worked as both a starter and a reliever this season, posting an expected ERA of 4.03 while ranking in the 66th percentile in expected batting average against.

He’ll take on Jose Soriano, who was acquired by the Jays from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. Soriano has a 4.36 ERA and a 3.88 FIP in six starts with the Jays, leading them to a 5-1 record in those outings.

The right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in five of those starts.

While Toronto’s offense has been shaky all season long, this Athletics team has lost multiple top hitters for the year – including All-Star Nick Kurtz – and is just 26-44 at home. I’m going to buy a Blue Jays bounce back on Tuesday, especially with this moneyline price falling short of -200.

Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-191 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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