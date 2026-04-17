Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Odds: Arizona is a No-Brainer Bet vs. Toronto

The Toronto Blue Jays continue to stumble down the standings, coming off yet another lost series, this time against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Things won't get any easier for them over the weekend as they continue their road trip to face yet another dangerous National League team. This time, it's the 11-8 Arizona Diamondbacks, who are coming off a series win against another AL East team, the Baltimore Orioles.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series opener.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-178)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +112

Diamondbacks -132

Total

OVER 8.5 (-120)

UNDER 8.5 (-102)

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Eric Lauer, LHP (1-2, 7.82 ERA)

Arizona: Michael Soroka, RHP (3-0, 2.87 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Dbacks.TV, TVA Sports

Blue Jays record: 7-11

Diamondbacks record: 11-8

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Best Prop Bet

Corbin Carroll Home Run (+554) via DraftKings

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Corbin Carroll to hit a Home Run against the Blue Jays:

Eric Lauer will be making his fourth start of the season for the Blue Jays tonight. He's struggled to start the year, sporting an ERA of 7.82 while giving up 2.1 home runs per nine innings pitched. He and the Jays will hit the road to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. The Diamondbacks' outfielder, Corbin Carroll, has been off to a hot start. He has just two home runs in 2026, but he has a batting average of .311 with a slugging percentage of .607. That tells me that he's going to hit his third home run of the season sooner rather than later.

Blue Jays vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

It might be time to sell some stock in the Toronto Blue Jays.

Things are only getting worse for the defending American League champions. They're dealing with a plethora of injuries both in their rotation and in their lineup. Their offense has sputtered out, now ranking 20th in wRC+ while managing to score just one run in each of their last two games against the two worst pitchers in the Brewers' rotation. The Jays now need to roll with Eric Laurer, who has a 7.82 ERA to begin the year.

Meanwhile, Arizona's Michael Soroka has been red-hot, sporting a spotless 3-0 record and a 2.87 ERA. If he pitches another gem tonight, the Blue Jays are going to struggle to get on the scoresheet.

Pick: Diamondbacks -132 via FanDuel

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