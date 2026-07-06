Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 6

Kevin Gausman takes the mound against his former team as the Toronto Blue Jays kick off a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

The Blue Jays started their road trip by losing two of three in Seattle, including two shutout losses to end that series. The Giants are back at home after losing two of three in both Arizona and Colorado.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Giants on Monday, July 6.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+149)

Giants +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -114

Giants -105

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Blue Jays vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-7, 4.19 ERA)

Giants: Landen Roupp (5-8, 4.55 ERA)

Kevin Gausman bounced back with six one-run innings against the Mets last time out. He had allowed 6 runs on 10 hits in 6 innings to the Rangers before that. This is his first time pitching in San Francisco since leaving the Giants.

Landen Roupp’s pride has taken a hit recently. He lost all five starts in June, and had trouble locating the ball last time out with six walks in just 2.2 innings against the Diamondbacks. The righthander allowed six runs on five hits in that short outing.

Blue Jays vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 6

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, NBCSBA

Blue Jays record: 42-48

Giants record: 37-52

Blue Jays vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Giants Best MLB Prop Bet

Victor Bericoto OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-149)

Victor Bericoto has been getting more at-bats recently for the Giants after seeing inconsistent playing time after being called up.

The rookie is batting .298, including a nice 11 for 29 (.379) stretch in his last eight games. He is -121 to get a hit if you prefer that, but I’ll pay 28 cents in case he gets on base and comes around to score or knocks in a run.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have disappointed this season, with Toronto crashing down after losing in the World Series last year.

However, the Blue Jays are still a much better team than the Giants, and Gausman gives them an advantage on the mound over Roupp.

I’ll take the Jays as slight road favorites in San Francisco.

Pick: Blue Jays -114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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