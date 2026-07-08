Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

Wednesday’s Major League Baseball action kicks off with a matinee matchup in San Francisco, as the Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants play the third and final game of their series.

The Giants took Game 1 on Monday 10-1, but the Blue Jays bounced back with nine runs and a win of their own on Tuesday. Now, oddsmakers have Toronto set as a slight favorite on the road with Dylan Cease (2.79 ERA) set to take on Giants ace Logan Webb (3.66 ERA).

San Francisco has struggled with Webb on the mound this season, losing 10 of his 15 starts while giving him very questionable run support. The Giants have scored three or fewer runs in nine of Webb’s outings.

After making the World Series in 2025, the Jays have gotten off to a rough start in 2026, sitting six games under .500 with the All-Star break approaching. Can they win this series finale against a Giants team that is well on its way to missing the playoffs in the National League?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Wednesday’s series finale.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+152)

Giants +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Blue Jays: -119

Giants: -102

Total

7 (Over +100/Under -120)

Blue Jays vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb (5-6, 3.66 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 3:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Bay Area, Sportsnet, ESPN Unlimited

Blue Jays record: 43-49

Giants record: 38-53

Blue Jays vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease UNDER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-148)

This season, Cease ranks in the 21st percentile in walk percentage, allowing three or more free passes in nine of his 16 starts.

Despite that, I’m going to take the UNDER on this prop on Wednesday, as no team in MLB has walked fewer times than the Giants. San Francisco has a league worst 6.4 percent walk rate, averaging just 2.41 per game.

Cease allowed just one free pass in seven innings in his last start, and he’s been one of the best pitchers in MLB, posting an expected ERA in the 90th percentile in 2026. I think he’s a little undervalued in this market against an offense that simply doesn’t draw enough free passes.

Blue Jays vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

Cease has been terrific for the Jays this season, ranking in the 90th percentile in expected ERA, the 91st percentile in expected BAA and the 99th percentile in strikeout percentage.

The same can’t be said for Webb, who clocks in with an expected ERA in the 54th percentile and an expected BAA in the 25th percentile.

San Francisco has lost the majority of his starts because of poor run support, but Webb hasn’t been nearly as good as he was in his last two All-Star campaigns, allowing four or more runs in five of his 15 starts, including 11 hits and seven runs in his last outing.

Toronto is 10-6 with Cease on the mound in 2026, so I don’t mind taking it to win outright at this price on Wednesday.

Pick: Blue Jays Moneyline (-119 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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