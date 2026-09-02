Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to secure a series victory as they continue their three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

The Guardians opened the series with a 6-1 win behind a dominant performance from Gavin Williams, but it might be tougher tonight as Dylan Cease toes the rubber for Toronto.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Guardians on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+138)

Guardians +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -131

Guardians +109

Total

7 (Over -122/Under +101)

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Dylan Cease (9-5, 2.33 ERA)

Guardians: Joey Cantillo (9-7, 3.70 ERA)

Dylan Cease has allowed just one run with eight strikeouts in each of his last two starts, going 6.2 innings against the Yankees and six frames against Seattle.

Joey Cantillo has been great for the Guardians this season, especially as of late. The southpaw has allowed just seven earned runs in 26.2 innings (2.36 ERA) in his last six starts.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, CLEG

Blue Jays record: 68-71

Guardians record: 70-68

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Dylan Cease OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (+102)

The Guardians may not strike out much, but they don’t often face pitchers of Cease’s caliber. The Blue Jays right-hander has 217 strikeouts in 150.1 innings this season, including at least seven punchouts in 22 of his 25 starts – and those three outliers came in April.

I can’t pass up this prop at plus odds tonight.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

We have the makings of a pitcher’s duel tonight in Cleveland, and after the teams combined for just seven runs last night, I can’t see them scoring more than that with these arms taking the hill.

It’s also another plus-odds play, even if only slightly, after the total was set at 6.5 in Cease’s recent starts.

Pick: UNDER 7 (+101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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