Blue Jays vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres are looking for some momentum heading into the All-Star break.

The Jays have won two in a row, putting up 19 runs since scoring just one run during a three-game skid.

The Friars have also turned it around a bit with wins in two of their last three and three of five after dropping eight in a row.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Padres on Friday, July 10.

Blue Jays vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)

Padres +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -105

Padres -114

Total

7.5 (Over -114/Under -105)

Blue Jays vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Padres: JP Sears (2-1, 4.70 ERA)

Shane Bieber has struggled through three starts in his return. He’s allowed 13 runs in as many innings, allowing 20 hits, six of which left the yard, and issuing seven free passes with just nine strikeouts.

JP Sears is also back after injury, but he’s fared a bit better. After allowing two runs in 5.2 innings in his return, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4.2 innings at Wrigley Field two starts ago. He then threw five shutout innings of one-hit ball at Dodger Stadium last time out.

Blue Jays vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, SDPA

Blue Jays record: 44-49

Padres record: 46-47

Blue Jays vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Shane Bieber UNDER 16.5 Outs (-107)

Bieber has yet to record more than 16.5 outs in any of his three starts. He’s struggled with his control, allowing seven walks in his last two starts, and the Mariners hit two home runs off of him last time out.

It’s not as if it were a pitch limit thing for Bieber, either. He threw 89 pitches in his four innings of work in his last start.

Blue Jays vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

The Padres are showing signs of life, and they’ll have a pretty good opportunity to keep that going with Bieber on the mound for the Blue Jays.

San Diego has also been a better team at home, going 25-23 at Petco Park, and Toronto is 20-24 on the road.

I’ll back the Padres tonight at home against the Blue Jays.

Pick: Padres -114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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