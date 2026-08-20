Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 20

The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays will face each other for the final time this season on Thursday afternoon.

The Jays won the first game of the series 10-5, and almost fought back from being down 7-1 in last night's game, but fell one run short, losing 7-6.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for today's series finale.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-156)

Rays -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +148

Rays -160

Total

OVER 7 (-120)

UNDER 7 (-102)

Blue Jays vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Toronto: Shane Bieber, RHP (4-2, 4.99 ERA)

Tampa Bay: Ian Seymour, LHP (9-3, 4.11 ERA)

Blue Jays vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Thursday, August 20

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Rays.TV

Blue Jays record: 62-66

Rays record: 76-50

Blue Jays vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Ian Seymour OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+118)

The Blue Jays have struggled against lefties all season long, including when it comes to striking out. Their strikeout percentage increases from 19% against right-handed pitchers to 20.8% against left-handed pitchers. They'll face Ian Seymour tonight, who has racked up 7+ strikeouts in four of his last five starts. I'm surprised we can bet on Seymour to record 6+ strikeouts at plus-money.

Blue Jays vs. Rays Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to struggle to bet on the Blue Jays when they're facing good left-handed pitchers until they can prove that they can hit lefties. The Blue Jays are dead last in the Majors in wRC+ against left-handed pitchers at 78, with an OPS of .629. They'll face Seymour tonight, who has pitched especially well lately, sporting a 3.00 ERA in three starts this month.

Let's not forget how good the Rays have been offensively over the past 30 days. They come into today's game ranking sixth in the Majors in wRC+ over that time frame.

Let's bet the Rays to win the series at home this afternoon.

Pick: Rays -160 via FanDuel

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