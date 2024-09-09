Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Tumble After Dismal Week 1 Performance
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix did not have a strong showing in a Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, completing just 26 of his 42 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions.
Nix's 3.3 yards per attempt was certainly a concern, especially since he was just 2-for-12 with an interception on passes 10 yards or further down the field.
Nix did add a rushing score late in the game to cut the deficit to 26-20 (which held up as the final score), but it was an otherwise underwhelming showing after the rookie impressed during the preseason.
As a result, Nix saw his Offensive Rookie of the Year odds take a hit following the game.
Bo Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Before Week 1: +1000
- After Week 1: +1600
Bo Nix Still Has a Case for Offensive Rookie of the Year
Even though Nix was not good in Week 1, he's not completely out of the Offensive Rookie of the Year race either.
Nix is still sixth in the odds, behind Caleb Williams (who also struggled in his debut), Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harris Jr., Xavier Worthy and Malik Nabers.
Out of that group, only Worthy (two scores in Week 1) truly had a standout performance. Daniels showcased some solid rushing ability, but Washington was blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
Williams threw for just 93 yards in the Bears' win over the Tennnesse Titans, and Harrison Jr. had just one catch in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Now, if you're holding a ticket for Nix, this certainly isn't the start that you were hoping for, but he's not out of the race for this award in any way. Seattle does have an elite secondary with Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, so there should be easier matchups on the horizon for Nix.
For now, he's a player that I would exercise some caution with before betting on him in this market. Instead, it could be worthwhile to see him bounce back in a game over the next few weeks before getting back on the train.
