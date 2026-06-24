Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Winning Group B is out of the question for Bosnia & Herzegovina, but they can still virtually lock up a spot in the knockout stage if they're able to beat Qatar on Wednesday. With that being said, Qatar can also advance with a win, but it'd have to be a monumental upset for them to pull it off.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for Wednesday's Group B match.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar Odds and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Moneyline

Bosnia & Herzegovina -250

Qatar +600

Draw +400

Total

OVER 2.5 (-165)

UNDER 2.5 (+130)

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Peacock

Bosnia & Herzegovina record: 0-1-1

Qatar record: 0-1-1

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar History and Tournament Results

These two countries have faced each other three times on the international stage. Qatar is 2-1-0 in those three matches. The most recent match was a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in 2010.

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia & Herzegovina played Canada to a 1-1 draw in its first match, but then allowed Switzerland to cruise past them by a score of 4-1. Not only did that loss drop them to 0-1-1, but the result also severely hurts them for a potential goal differential tiebreaker.

Qatar

Qatar played Switzerland to a surprising 1-1 draw in its first match, but then was blown out by Canada, losing 6-0 after being handed two red cards.

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar Best Prop Bet

Juvo Lukic Anytime Goal (+115)

Juvo Lukic scored in Bosnia & Herzegovina's first match against Canada, while also racking up 0.69 expected goals. He wasn't subbed in until late against Switzerland, but now that Bosnia is in a situation where they need to not only win but also rack up some goals, I expect him to get more time and more touches against Qatar. He's a solid bet to score at +115.

Bosnia & Herzegovina Prediction and Best Bet

Qatar has the worst expected goal differential in soccer through its first two matches, with an expected goal differential of -2.86. That's pretty bad considering Group B doesn't have a powerhouse in it. That expected goal differential while facing the likes of Canada and Switzerland is a bad look, to put it lightly.

Bosnia has largely disappointed through its first two matches, but it's still levels above Qatar. I expect them to play aggressively and cruise past Qatar.

Pick: Bosnia & Herzegovina -1.5 (-102) via BetMGM

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