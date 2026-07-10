Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 10

The St. Louis Cardinals will be happy to see a different team across from them after losing four of five to the Brewers this week.

It doesn’t get a ton easier, though, as the Atlanta Braves are 54-38 on the season after winning their final two games in Pittsburgh to end a three-game losing streak.

The Cardinals took two of three in Atlanta last month.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Cardinals on Friday, July 10.

Braves vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+104)

Cardinals +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline

Braves -168

Cardinals +139

Total

8.0 (Over -104/Under -116)

Braves vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

Braves: Chris Sale (9-6, 2.27 ERA)

Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (7-4, 3.86 ERA)

Chris Sale had a down start by his standards last time out, allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings with just three strikeouts and two walks against the Mets. This will be his first start against the Cardinals since 2023.

Kyle Leahy has been great this season for St. Louis, and even better recently. He’s allowed just one run on eight hits in 16.1 innings over his last three outings.

Braves vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 10

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Braves record: 54-38

Cardinals record: 48-44

Braves vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bets

Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet

Jordan Walker OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-101)

Jordan Walker is the bright spot in St. Louis this year. He hit his 22nd home run of the season in his 90th game last night against the Brewers.

Walker has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four straight games and nine of his last 10 to get up to a 62% hit rate this season. Sale is a tough left-hander, so the pricing makes sense, but I think Walker stays hot tonight. He’s batting .322 vs. LHP on the year.

Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I expect Sale to be able to bounce back nicely in St. Louis. The Cardinals have scored 24 runs in their last seven games since putting up 28 in a two-game span.

The Braves broke out for 10 runs on Thursday in Pittsburgh for their second straight win after an up-and-down stretch.

Atlanta can win on the road, as proven by its 27-20 record. I’ll back Sale and the Braves tonight in St. Louis.

Pick: Braves -168

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