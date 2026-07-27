Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 27

The Atlanta Braves close out a short road trip with a three-game set against the New York Mets starting on Monday night.

The Braves have won all three series since the All-Star break after taking two of three in Baltimore over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Mets ended a three-game skid by salvaging a win against the Dodgers on Sunday.

New York may only be 44-62 on the season, but it has gone 4-3 against Atlanta thus far.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Mets on Monday, July 27.

Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+149)

Mets +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Braves -108

Mets -112

Total

8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Braves: Martin Perez (6-6, 3.38 ERA)

Mets: Zac Thornton (1-1, 1.93 ERA)

Martin Perez came out of the break with a solid start against the Padres. He allowed no runs and one hit with four walks and three strikeouts in just four innings of work. Still, he had allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in 13.1 innings in his previous three starts.

Zac Thornton has been fantastic through four starts in the majors. He’s allowed no runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 13 innings against the Red Sox and Brewers in his last two starts.

Braves vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 27

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, SNY

Braves record: 62-43

Mets record: 44-62

Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Martin Perez OVER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-142)

I’m a bit surprised that this line is only priced at -142. Perez has allowed OVER 1.5 walks in five straight starts, nine of 10, and 12 of his last 14 after opening the season with one free pass.

In fact, Perez has issued four walks in as many games as he’s gone UNDER 1.5, and two of those four-walk games have come in his last four starts.

Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

If you’re going to give me the Braves in a pick’em – or as slight underdogs, even – against the Mets this season, it’s going to be easy to bet on Atlanta.

There are some pitching matchups that may favor New York, including this one, but I don’t think it’s enough to warrant a 44-62 team being favored against a 62-43 squad.

Martin Perez has been good enough for the Braves both overall and against the Mets. He’s allowed five runs on 10 hits in 9.2 innings across two starts against New York this season.

Zac Thornton has been fantastic in his last two starts, allowing no runs on five hits in 13 innings for the Mets.

The Mets are just 7-20 vs. LHP, though, while the Braves are 26-17. I’ll take Atlanta as a rare underdog.

Pick: Braves -108

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