Braves vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 28

Chris Sale takes the mound as the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back from a 14-3 loss in their series opener against the New York Mets.

The Braves had won four of their previous five games before last night’s loss, while the Mets have now won two in a row after dropping three straight.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Mets on Tuesday, July 28.

Braves vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+109)

Mets +1.5 (-131)

Moneyline

Braves -163

Mets +135

Total

7.5 (Over -102/Under -119)

Braves vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Braves: Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA)

Mets: Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13 ERA)

Chris Sale racked up 11 strikeouts in six three-run innings against the Padres last time out. He had thrown 10 shutout innings in his previous two starts, allowing just for hits with one walk in that span.

Christian Scott is looking to bounce back from allowing three runs on four hits in just 3.2 innings in Milwaukee last time out. He, too, had thrown 10.2 shutout innings in his previous two outings.

Braves vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 28

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, SNY

Braves record: 62-44

Mets record: 45-62

Braves vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Tyrone Taylor OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-140)

Tyrone Taylor isn’t an everyday player for the Mets, but he should get the start again tonight with a southpaw on the mound. He’s even hit a home run against Sale in six career at-bats.

The outfielder went 3 for 5 with a home run last night, giving him a home run in two straight games. In fact, he’s 8 for 15 (.533) in his last six games.

Braves vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Braves let us down last night in a pick’em spot, but I’m going right back to them tonight with Chis Sale on the mound.

Sale picked up a win against the Mets earlier this month, allowing three runs in five innings in Atlanta. Christian Scott also started in that series, allowing three runs in four innings in a Braves win.

The Mets are still only 8-20 vs. LHP this season. I don’t think they’ll be able to get back-to-back wins against southpaws, especially with Sale starting.

Pick: Braves -163

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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