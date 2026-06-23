Braves vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 23

The San Diego Padres returned home with a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the series opener. The Friars had lost their previous two series, but now have a chance to take the first two against the top team in the National League.

That was the second straight loss for the Braves, who are now 2-5 in their last seven and 3-7 in their last 10 games.

There will likely be a few more runs tonight given the pitching matchup.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Braves vs. Padres on Tuesday, June 23.

Braves vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Braves -1.5 (+152)

Padres +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Braves -114

Padres -105

Total

8.5 (Over -106/Under -113)

Braves vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

Braves: JR Ritchie (1-2, 4.54 ERA)

Padres: Griffin Canning (1-5, 6.64 ERA)

JR Ritchie returned to the majors with five shutout innings out of the bullpen a few weeks ago, but then allowed five runs on as many hits (with three home runs) in five innings against the Giants in his last start.

Griffin Canning hasn’t officially been named the starter on MLB.com, but he’ll likely be on the rubber tonight. He allowed one run in 4.1 innings last time out as a bulk reliever, but gave up seven runs in five innings in his last start against the O’s.

Braves vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 23

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): BravesVsn, SDPA

Braves record: 48-29

Padres record: 40-37

Braves vs. Padres Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

JR Ritchie OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (+139)

JR Ritchie has struggled with his command at times this season. The rookie has issued 21 free passes in 35.2 innings this season, including OVER 2.5 in four of his six starts.

The Padres’ walk rate is in the middle of the pack, so I’ll take a chance on these plus odds tonight.

Braves vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

Canning got roughed up in his last start, but had been pretty solid before that. The same can be said for Ritchie, but the Braves sending him to the minors speaks for itself.

The Braves are also struggling right now on the whole.

Canning has been respectable at home (14 ER in 26 IP, 4.85 ERA) while allowing more than a run per inning on the road.

Pick: Padres -105

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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